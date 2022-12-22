Tobin ready for the challenge

The accomplishments the Baldwin-Woodville softball team have earned since 2010 speak for themselves
Nine conference titles, eleven regional titles, five sectional titles, three state runners-up and a state championship.
“Baldwin-Woodville has proven to have a strong softball community presence which has filtered into the success of the varsity softball team,” said Charlie Tobin. “I wanted to be a part of continuing and strengthening the BW softball program.”
Tobin was approved by the school board Monday night as the new varsity head coach, replacing Tim Klatt, who resigned after last season.
Tobin is in her sixth year at Baldwin-Woodville as a special education teacher. She has been an assistant coach for the softball team the last five years.
“This is a great group of girls and I’m excited to have the chance to continue to coach them.”
Prior to coming to B-W, she taught at Westfield Elementary School in Westfield and was the junior varsity coach there. In addition, she has coached for the BWYBA and involved in the U8 rec program.
“When I heard Tim was stepping down, I hoped he would change his mind as he has been an outstanding coach to work with,” she continued. “Then I decided to apply.”
Tobin inherits a program which has gone to state the last two years, losing in the state championship in 2021 and a state semifinalist in 2022.
“No matter how successful any program is there is always room for improvement,” she said. “We are returning great hitters, but defense wins games. Defense is going to be a key area to focus on in preparation for the season. Tim strived to create a positive community within the team. That will always be a continuing focus That will always be a continuing focus. But this is not the same team as last year, two years, or five years ago.”
The 2022 Blackhawks had three senior starters – pitcher Morgan Smetana, first baseman Kate Grosskreutz and second baseman Brooke Klatt.
“These ladies were instrumental in their leadership, defense, and offense in helping B-W succeed over the past few years,” Tobin continued. “These girls are ready to make the adjustments they need in order to give us the best chance to reach our goal.”
Sophomore Sara Grosskreutz is the presumed replacement for Smetana on the mound.
“Sara is a hard worker, and she puts in the time in the offseason,” Tobin continued. “Every player is going to have a job to do, and it is important that each player focuses on what their job is and how they can be the most effective in that position in every play.
“Our upper classmen are ready to lead the way and they come with talent, drive, ambition, coachability, and state experience.”
B-W tied for the conference title last year with Prescott at an 11-3 record, with losses to Somerset, SCC, and Prescott.
“The schedule will look a bit different in 2023 as we will be scheduled to play the same team twice in a week,” Tobin added. “This will be a shift for all teams in how they prepare and adjust in a shorter time frame.
“Right now, our plan is to focus on one game, one inning, and one pitch at a time and control the thing we can control. We look forward to having the community continue to come out and support us at Millpond.”
Tobin said her assistant coaches as of now will be Brad Grosskreutz and Jeff Newton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.