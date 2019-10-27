According to the Federal Reserve, more than two-thirds of the U.S. population owns a smartphone or internet-enabled device. As popularity among these devices continues to grow, First Bank of Baldwin is highlighting 12 important steps that users can take to protect their devices from cyber threats.
“Customers use their smartphones for everything whether it’s to make payments, go shopping or conduct everyday banking transactions,” said Ryma Lindquist, Marketing Director. “As usage increases and more data is transmitted, it is extremely important that consumers avoid downloading any app that requests unnecessary permissions or clicking links that may raise suspicion.”
In recognition of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, First Bank of Baldwin recommends the following tips to help consumers protect the data on their mobile device from cyber thieves:
• Use the passcode lock on your smartphone and other devices. This will make it more difficult for thieves to access your information if your device is lost or stolen.
• Log out completely when you finish a mobile banking session.
• Protect your phone from viruses and malicious software, or malware, just like you do for your computer by installing mobile security software.
• Download the updates for your phone and mobile apps.
• Use caution when downloading apps. Apps can contain malicious software, worms, and viruses. Beware of apps that ask for unnecessary “permissions.”
• Avoid storing sensitive information like passwords or a social security number on your mobile device.
• Tell your financial institution immediately if you change your phone number or lose your mobile device.
• Be aware of shoulder surfers. The most basic form of information theft is observation. Be aware of your surroundings especially when you’re punching in sensitive information.
• Wipe your mobile device before you donate, sell or trade it using specialized software or using the manufacturer’s recommended technique. Some software allows you to wipe your device remotely if it is lost or stolen.
• Beware of mobile phishing. Avoid opening links and attachments in emails and texts, especially from senders you don’t know. And be wary of ads (not from your security provider) claiming that your device is infected.
• Watch out for public Wi-Fi. Public connections aren't very secure, so don’t perform banking transactions on a public network. If you need to access your account, try disabling the Wi-Fi and switching to your mobile network.
• Report any suspected fraud to your bank immediately.
Locally owned since 1883, First Bank of Baldwin is dedicated to helping our customers stay safe from fraud. Check our News and Promotions section of our website for more information about types of fraud and fraud prevention. First Bank of Baldwin; First for your family, farm or business. Member FDIC. 715-684-3366
