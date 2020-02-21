As expected, Tom Tiffany and Tricia Zunker won the respective party primaries in Tuesday’s 7th Congressional District election and will face off on the May 12 general election to replace U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy.
According to the Associated Press as of Wednesday morning, with 669 of 710 precincts reporting, Tiffany won the Republican primary with 57.1 percent of the vote to Jason Church’s 42.9.
The AP article stated Tiffany argued his deep ties in the district and his experience in the Legislature the past decade voting for a variety of conservative priorities made him the better choice. Church, 30, lost both of his legs to a bomb while serving in Afghanistan and was seeking office for the first time and painted himself as part of a new generation of conservatives.
Zunker earned 88.8 percent of the Democratic votes to Lawrence Dale’s 11.2. If elected, Zunker would become the first Native American elected to Congress from Wisconsin.
Tiffany and Zunker are vying to fill the rest of Duffy’s two-year term after he resigned in September.
Locally, Church garnered more votes than Tiffany in the town of Hammond, Village of Baldwin, Hammond, Roberts and Woodville. On the Democratic side, Zunker’s lowest vote total came in the town of Baldwin (21), while Dale cracked only double digits in the Village of Baldwin (17).
In St. Croix County, Tiffany edged Church by less than 250 votes, while Zunker had over 3,100 votes to Dale’s 354.
Supreme Court
The other contested race on the ballot Tuesday was the Supreme Court primary election with the incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky advancing to the April 7 general election.
With 97 percent of the precincts in, according to the Wisconsin State Journal as of Wednesday morning, Kelly, the conservative-backed incumbent got the most votes at about 50 percent. Karofsky finished second at 37 percent and Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone was third at 13 percent.
