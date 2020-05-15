Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District finally has a representative in the U.S. House.
Republican State Senator Tom Tiffany finished with 57 percent of the vote compared to Democrat Tricia Zunker’s 43 percent.
The pair were seeking to replace Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned last year. Tiffany will now serve the rest of Duffy’s term and now like the rest of his fellow House representatives will be back on the ballot in November.
In St. Croix County, Tiffany finished with 10,652 votes to Zunker’s 8,948. Locally, Tiffany won the town of Baldwin (154-82), Hammond (326-168), and the Village of Baldwin (379-276), Hammond (177-170) and Woodville (117-84).
Tiffany, 62, has served as a state senator since 2013 and spent two decades running Wilderness Cruises on the Willow Flowage.
“I look forward to going to work with President Trump out in Washington D.C.,” Tiffany said, in an article from the Wausau Daily Herald.
The district covers 21 counties and portions of five others.
Zunker, 39, is the president of the Wausau School Board and an associate justice of the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court.
Despite the loss, Zunker tried to put a spin on the results considering President Donald Trump won the district by 20 points in 2016.
“I ran on affordable health care, help for our small businesses and family farmers, and protecting our environment, and that message resonated with people throughout northern Wisconsin,” said Zunker in a press release “Despite a global pandemic and the lack of universal mail-in voting, we showed what can be done, and we laid the groundwork for this seat to turn blue in November.”
St. Croix County voters head to the ballot box next on August 11 for the partisan primary election.
