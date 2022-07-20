Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07), alongside the entire Wisconsin delegation, last month introduced two pieces of legislation to pay homage to the legacy, patriotism, and sacrifice of three local veterans by renaming the United States Post Offices in New Richmond and Neillsville in their honor. Ahead of the July 4th holiday, these two bills, H.R. 8217 and H.R. 8218, pay tribute to Captain Harmon, Private Peirson, and Corporal Red Cloud, who courageously made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country during World War II and the Korean War.
“Captain Harmon, Private Peirson, and Corporal Red Cloud personified patriotism and dedicated their lives to serving our country,” said Congressman Tiffany. “They loved their country, what it stood for, and defended it bravely right up until their selfless sacrifices. Renaming these two post offices is a small, but important, token of our gratitude.”
H.R. 8217 would rename the U.S. Post Office located at 430 South Knowles Avenue in New Richmond, Wisconsin, as the "Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson Post Office Building.” Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson were half-brothers from New Richmond. Captain Harmon was serving his 51st mission when he was shot down over France shortly before the D-Day invasion in Europe. A year later, Private Peirson was killed in action during an Easter Day assault in Okinawa, Japan.
H.R. 8218 would rename the U.S. Post Office located at 619 Hewett Street in Neillsville, Wisconsin, as the "Corporal Mitchell Red Cloud, Jr. Post Office.” Corporal Mitchell Red Cloud Jr., a Ho-Chunk Native American, was born on July 2, 1925, in Hatfield, Wisconsin. During World War II, Red Cloud was deployed to the Pacific where he fought in Guadalcanal. While in the Pacific, he fell ill with Malaria and various other tropical diseases. Despite his illnesses, Red Cloud refused a medical discharge and chose to continue to fight in the war. While fighting in Okinawa, he suffered a bullet injury to his left shoulder, was presented a Purple Heart medal, and was later discharged from the Marines.
By October 1948, Red Cloud returned to active duty with the Army. He was assigned to Company E, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, which was deployed to occupation duty in Kyushu, Japan and later Korea when the Korean War began in 1950. In November of that year, Red Cloud was on duty at a command post when he noticed Chinese Communist forces were quickly approaching. He was able to notify his fellow soldiers of the danger by shooting his rifle at the Chinese forces in defense of the command post. Despite being severely wounded, Red Cloud continued his defense of the post until he was fatally wounded. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 1951 in recognition of his heroic and life-saving actions. Likewise, a U.S. Army installation in Korea, a Navy commissioned cargo ship, and other veteran posts, statues, and parks have all been named in his honor.
The entire Wisconsin delegation are original cosponsors of H.R. 8217 and H.R. 8218.
