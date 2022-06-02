Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) joined by Congressman Jim Jordan (OH-04) will host a Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday, June 7th, at 7 PM CST to discuss solutions to the 40-year high inflation crippling Wisconsinites.
“Telephone Town Halls are a great opportunity to learn more about what is happening in Washington and hear directly from me from the comfort of your own home,” said Congressman Tiffany. “As many Wisconsinites struggle with the rising prices of groceries, gas, and everyday goods, I look forward to having Congressman Jordan join me to discuss the solutions Republicans are working on in Congress to bring down costs.”
Constituents in Wisconsin’s Seventh District may register online at tiffany.house.gov/live or dial in the day of by calling 833-946-1523. The event will approximately last one hour.
*Please be advised that Congressman Tiffany’s Telephone Town Halls are subject to last-minute cancellations and time changes due to votes and the congressional calendar. Be sure to follow Congressman Tiffany on Facebook for updates.
