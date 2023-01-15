Last week, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) announced that he will be hosting the following in-person listening sessions on Monday, January 16th and Tuesday, January 17th. Congressman Tiffany will provide residents across the Seventh District with a legislative update and answer any questions from constituents. 

"It’s important for me to hear directly from constituents across Northern and Western Wisconsin, and I welcome all Seventh District residents to my upcoming listening sessions,” said Congressman Tiffany. “As we begin a new Congress, I look forward to answering your questions and discussing my priorities for the 118th Congress.”

