Last week, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) announced that he will be hosting the following in-person listening sessions on Monday, January 16th and Tuesday, January 17th. Congressman Tiffany will provide residents across the Seventh District with a legislative update and answer any questions from constituents.
"It’s important for me to hear directly from constituents across Northern and Western Wisconsin, and I welcome all Seventh District residents to my upcoming listening sessions,”said Congressman Tiffany.“As we begin a new Congress, I look forward to answering your questions and discussing my priorities for the 118th Congress.”
Listening Sessions on Monday, January 16, 2023:
Vilas County
Location:Eagle River VFW Post 8637
418 West Pine Street
Eagle River, WI 54521
Time:8:30 am – 9:30 am
Florence County
Location:Florence County Natural Resource Center
Enter the Lower Level at DMV
5638 Forestry Drive
Florence, WI 54121
Time:12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Forest County
Location:Mole Lake Casino
The Gathering Room
3084 State Highway 55
Crandon, WI 54520
Time:3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Listening Sessions on Tuesday, January 17, 2023:
Rusk County
Location:Rusk County Community Library
418 Corbett Avenue West
Ladysmith, WI 54848
Time:8:30 am – 9:30 am
Polk County
Location:Amery Community Center
608 Harriman Avenue South
Amery, WI 54001
Time:12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Burnett County
Location:Webster Community Center
7421 Main Street West
Webster, WI 54893
Time:3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Bayfield County
Location:Cable Community Center
13660 County Highway M
Cable, WI 54821
Time:6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
These listening sessions are open to all constituents in Wisconsin's Seventh District. Seventh District residents may also call Congressman Tiffany's Wausau Office at (715) 298-9344 for additional information.
