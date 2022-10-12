In many cultures around the world, three is a lucky number. Such has been the case at the Wisconsin Lottery where in one week, three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed.
The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from Kwik Trip, 1809 W. Saint Paul Ave. in Waukesha. A few days later (October 1), a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from Kwik Trip, 611 Gateway Ave, in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by Kwik Trip, 710 W. Evergreen Dr. in Grand Chute.
Tremendous Two Million, a new instant scratch game that launched on September 9 has one $2,000,000 top prize remaining while Royal Millions has two $1,000,000 top prizes left.
Clusters of big wins aren't new to the Wisconsin Lottery. Less than a month ago, two $1 million winning tickets (one Powerball, one Mega Millions) and two $100,000 All or Nothing winning tickets were sold during the September 9-10 weekend.
Speaking of big prizes, the Mega Millions, Powerball and Megabucks jackpots all rolled over this week. The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, October 7 drawing is $410 million while the estimated jackpots for the Powerball and Megabucks Saturday, October 8 drawings are $378 million and $10.1 million respectively.
