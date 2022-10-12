 In many cultures around the world, three is a lucky number. Such has been the case at the Wisconsin Lottery where in one week, three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed.

The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from Kwik Trip, 1809 W. Saint Paul Ave. in Waukesha. A few days later (October 1), a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from Kwik Trip, 611 Gateway Ave, in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by Kwik Trip, 710 W. Evergreen Dr. in Grand Chute.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.