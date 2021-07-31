The Hammond Royalty Program coordinators, Liz Pizzi and Kailey Nourse are excited to introduce another group of fantastic candidates for the upcoming Hammond Heartland Days Royal coronation. All three of these young ladies are 16 years of age and heading into their Junior year at St. Croix Central High School.
Candidate No. 1 is Bryn Afdahl. Bryn is the daughter of Kurt and Autumn Afdahl. Bryn has decided to run for Miss Hammond to give back to the community and leave an impact through her leadership and generous personality. She is excited for the opportunity that would allow her to meet new people from other communities and courts to give a good impression for Hammond and any youth that would look up to them. Bryn enjoys playing and coaching volleyball and soccer, participating in 4H, attending WTPA Truck and Tractor pulls with her family’s tractor and raising her Mini Hereford beef cattle.
Candidate No. 2 is Caty Hetrick. Caty is the daughter of Nate and Kelly Hetrick. Caty chose to run for Miss Hammond because she feels like it will be a very fun and exciting experience, it also helps that she’s wanted to since she was a little girl. She is excited to have fun meeting new people and doing new things out of her comfort zone. Caty enjoys traveling with her family, choir, participating in school musicals, playing soccer and practicing her poetry writing and art.
Candidate No. 3 is Hailee Raska. Hailee is the daughter of Marty and Jessica Raska. Hailee wants to run for Miss Hammond to develop her social interaction skills with people she doesn’t know. Being a part of this program is a family tradition she’s excited to keep. Hailee is part of the SCC Cheer Squad and enjoys horseback riding, being with family and friends, and being at the race track Saturday nights.
The Miss Hammond Royal Coronation is 4 p.m., Aug. 7 at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.
