A new Miss Baldwin will be crowned Saturday, June 12, at 7 p.m. in the BW High School Performing Arts Center.
Dru Beebe, Halle Bignell and Annika Offner are vying for the title and the crown. The candidates submitted the following information as part of their candidacy.
Dru Beebe
Hello everybody! I am Dru Beebe, Candidate Number 1 in running for Miss Baldwin 2021-2022! Just a little background information about myself in my early years of my life is that I was born May 10, 2005, in Osceola, Wisconsin. Though I was born in Osceola, my hometown has always been Baldwin! My two sisters Isabella (13) and Ava (7) have always been at my side from the moment they were born. Yes...even when we fight, but what pair of siblings don’t fight? I have spent the past 15 years growing up in the small town that I absolutely adore. Through all those years I can say with certainty that my favorite part of every year was going to see Miss Baldwin and her court through the June Bug (now Windmill) Days parade! They have always been my inspiration of being a princess, and to think that I could be that inspiration for other little girls brings me so much joy! I would like to personally shoutout my parents, Nicholas and Ericka Beebe, who are always working hard to help me and my siblings get around and achieve everything we are in! I certainly would not be the person I am without them. Not going to lie here… they deserve a gold medal, because my siblings and I are a lot to handle!
From school activities all the way to personal enjoyment, I can proudly say that I am one VERY involved student. I hate being unproductive, I always am looking for something to do. Being busy is one of my specialties, so that makes time management a good skill I have developed! During the school year, I always look forward to competing and participating in Forensics, Science Olympiad, Winter Drumline (go Cymbals!), Girls Tennis, Girls Soccer, the All-School-Play (where I am backstage as a part of the Pit Orchestra), and more! Along with the Pit Orchestra, I am a part of the Baldwin-Woodville Marching Blackhawks! My special instrument is the Trumpet, and I would consider myself as a strong player. Every year, I try out for the WSMA State Honors Band! I haven’t made it yet, but I am trying out again next year! Speaking of State Honors, this previous spring I decided to step out of my comfort zone and audition for the WSMA State Honors Choir where I was accepted as Prioritized Alternate #2! In choir, I sing the Alto voice part. I am currently involved in the two Jazz Ensembles that the Band/Choir department offer at this time. I have been in Jazz band from middle school up until now, and last year I decided to audition for our BW Blues group as well! They are the highlights of my mornings. The music industry is currently my passion in and out of school, therefore taking up a vast majority of my time.
Every year I enjoy participating in school events, but outside of school often is the most exhilarating time! Two years ago I was given the amazing opportunity to go to Washington D.C. with a ton of my school friends. I am an absolute history nerd...everything about history fascinates me! I also have the honor of saying that I will be going on the 2022 New York City choir trip!! As I have mentioned before, music is my whole passion. Now, history and music take up my time in school right now, I plan on going into the medical field in my future!
I have always had a passion for helping people. I tend to care a little too much about people.. which isn’t bad! In the medical field, I would love to be a sports physician, pediatric surgeon or just a pediatric doctor! Everybody deserves a chance at doing what they love in life, so if I could help people with that, it would be my life accomplishment! That is still a ways away though, so right now I am doing all I can to help those around me!
I am running for Miss Baldwin because I need to step out of my comfort zone and boost my confidence in myself. Along with that, I want to be an amazing role model for the younger children of our community and others! This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I want to make the most of it! I also love the chance I have to get closer to the girls who are running with me. Though there are only three of us this year, we will all do so well in representing our small town of Baldwin! They are amazing, sweet, and talented people who will go far in life. I am so excited and proud to be running with these lovely people, and I am looking forward to this next year with them!!!
Halle Bignell
Oh hey there! My name is Halle Bignell, and I am Candidate Number 2! My Gold Sponsor is Village Pharmacy, and my Silver Sponsor is Baldwin Chiropractic Health Center. I am extremely grateful for both of my amazing sponsors, as they have been very supportive throughout my candidacy. OK, a little bit about me. I am 15 and the oldest of three kids- I have two younger brothers! Royal is 13 and Reggie is 11. Us three kids are extremely close and get along very well (most of the time!). My parents are Ty and Jeena Norenberg and they are amazing! Family is extremely important to me and I appreciate mine more than they know! I was born, and spent the beginning years of my life, in Glenwood City, WI. We moved to Baldwin when I was in fourth grade. I now live on a “farm” just West of Baldwin. I use the term “farm” loosely because we really just have a little bit of everything! We have three cats, two dogs, two donkeys, four cows and an alpaca. Needless to say, there is never a dull moment at the Norenberg house! In my free time, I enjoy reading, writing poetry, hiking and doing yoga. I really enjoy anything that helps to create a mind to body connection. A fun fact about me is that I am extremely passionate about environmental issues and social justice. I spend much of my free time researching world events and sustainability. Because of this, after high school I plan on going to college on the West Coast to obtain a degree in Political Science. After that, I would like to attend Law School and then go into politics. My dream in life is to be in Congress one day so that I can make positive changes for our country! As for now, though, I’m a sophomore at Baldwin-Woodville Highschool. I am involved in many of our arts programs such as Band, Choir, Vocal jazz and Colorguard. I enjoy the team aspect of these activities, as they are very positive environments with tight-knit people. I’m also involved in Science Olympiad, Student Council, SOS (Students Offering Support), and am the Secretary for our Spanish Club. I enjoy staying involved in clubs and activities within our school because it helps me to get out of my comfort zone to meet new people and to try new things. This upcoming year with the Miss Baldwin program, I am most excited to get closer with my fellow candidates to represent our lovely community. Again, my name is Halle Bignell and I am Candidate #2.
Annika Offner
Hello, I am Annika Offner, Candidate Number 3. I was born at the St. Paul Children’s Hospital, and spent the first week of my life there. I have six siblings; Aubrey (14), Trenton (7), Tobias (5), Emily Melissa (4), Elouise (2 ½) and Arabella (2 ½). I have 5 cats and 1 dog at my Mom’s and at my Dad’s I have 3 dogs and a horse. The cat’s names are Nala, Tula, Zuma, Luna and Bruce. The dogs are Kato, Nelly, Dayton and Loki. I broke my arm 4 years ago and recently I sprained my wrist, not super recent but recent. My friends are Gabby Gossett, Kyliegh Stoegher and Rebekah Swanson. I am running for Miss Baldwin because I feel it will be a good experience and I will have fun.
