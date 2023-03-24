Three questions to appear on April Ballot

What the three state-wide questions are that will be on the April 4 ballot. 

 Contributed

It is not only State Supreme Court and Board of Education appearing on April 4, 2023 ballots. Voters will have the right to choose “Yes” or “No” to three statewide ballot measures that have been certified to appear on the ballot in Wisconsin.

January 19, 2023, the Wisconsin State Legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 2, sending two ballot questions related to conditions for the release of an accused person before conviction and cash bail.

