Three questions to appear on April Ballot

It is not only State Supreme Court and Board of Education appearing on April 4, 2023 ballots. Voters will have the right to choose “Yes” or “No” to three statewide ballot measures that have been certified to appear on the ballot in Wisconsin.
January 19, 2023, the Wisconsin State Legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 2, sending two ballot questions related to conditions for the release of an accused person before conviction and cash bail.
The state legislature voted to refer an advisory question to the April ballot asking voters whether able-bodied childless adults should have to apply for work before receiving welfare benefits.
In Wisconsin, citizens do not have the power to initiate statewide initiatives or referendums. Voters of Wisconsin have voted on two ballot measures—Question 2 and Question 8 in 1914—to authorize a statewide initiative or referendum process. Both of the ballot measures were rejected.
The Wisconsin State Legislature can refer statewide ballot measures, in the form of constitutional amendments, state statutes, and advisory questions, to the ballot in even-numbered years and odd-numbered years.
Wisconsin requires a simple majority vote (50%+1) in each legislative chamber during two successive legislative sessions to refer a constitutional amendment to the ballot. That amounts to a minimum of 50 votes in the Wisconsin House of Representatives and 17 votes in the Wisconsin State Senate, assuming no vacancies. Amendments do not require the governor’s signature to be referred to the ballot.
The state requires a simple majority vote (50%+1) in each legislative chamber during one legislative session to refer statutes and advisory questions to the ballot. The governor’s signature is needed for statutes and questions to appear on the ballot.
Wisconsin Ballot Measures
• A total of 36 measures appeared on statewide ballots between 1985 and 2022.
• From 1985 through 2022, an average of one measure appeared on the ballot during odd-numbered years in Wisconsin.
• The number of measures appearing on statewide ballots for odd-numbered years between 1985 and 2022 ranged from zero to seven.
• Between 1985 and 2022, 27 measures were approved and nine were defeated.
