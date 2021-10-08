Baldwin Library is proud to announce three more children who have completed our “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program, part of a national effort to encourage school readiness. Congratulations to Greta Mohn, the child of Jacob and Monica Mohn, Louis Lund, the child of Eric and Brenda Lund, and Samaria Ferden, the child of Jesse and Nikki Ferden.
To celebrate their good work, they got a free book and a special certificate, a photo on our Facebook page, and of course the many benefits of reading. Ask at the library about your children participating. Great job Greta, Louis and Samaria!
