Three Baldwin-Woodville high school students were selected to play in the 2021 Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) High School State Honors Music Project in Madison.
Created in 1967, the WSMA provides high school students the opportunity to rehearse and perform with some of the nation’s top conductors in a professional and highly disciplined setting. This year, more than 1,200 students applied to audition to be one of the 426 students selected for membership in either the Orchestra, Band, Treble Choir, Mixed Choir or Jazz Ensembles.
For Jamison Gallmeier, it was his second opportunity to play in the Band ensemble on the euphonium.
“It was an unforgettable experience,” the junior said of his second trip. “The level of professionalism, meeting fellow talented musicians and bonding the way we did. I had a blast.”
Caleb Heimer earned his first selection as he was a tenor in the Mixed Choir.
“It was a lot of fun,” the senior explained. He added he was impressed with the all the students’ skill levels and styles and how all the voices blended together in time for the concert.
“It was a cool experience,” he concluded.
Zoey Kusilek was the final B-W student selected. The sophomore sang Alto I in the Treble Choir.
“It was amazing to see the different people together,” she said. “I made a lot of new friends. It definitely felt like I belonged there.”
Students came together for the first time in June at the summer camp in which they meet their conductor, section coaches and each other. The summer camp in 2021 consisted of three days of virtual rehearsal and one day of in-person rehearsal at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. After camp, students remain in contact with their section coaches, conductors and fellow students as they homed in on their performances at the concerts.
