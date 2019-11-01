Three Baldwin-Woodville High School students had a weekend to remember in Madison last weekend.
Juniors Ian Corrigan, Tyler Barnett and freshmen Jamison Gallmeier performed as part of the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) State Honors Projects. Corrigan and Barnett were named to the High School State Honors for choir and band respectively, while Gallmeier was part of the Middle Level State Honors as he was an eighth grader when auditions were held in February.
The three went through a rigorous audition process in which over 1,500 students throughout the state auditioned.
This was Corrigan’s first selection which came through hard work and dedication, explained Vocal Music Instructor Cori Vought.
“He’s got the natural talent and the drive,” Vought continued. “He got a taste of what it could be like to perform at a higher level.”
Vought also noted it gave Corrigan the opportunity to be directed by a collegiate-level conductor, with the choral one being from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“It was a really positive experience,” she said.
Barnett qualified for the third year in a row on the trumpet.
“He’s definitely put the time and effort into it,” said Instrumental Music Director Adam Bassak, remembering Barnett asking to practice in the band room or the auditorium after school on multiple occasions.
Barnett is a member of the Jazz, Concert and Marching Bands and will be a member of the Pit Orchestra during the performance of Tarzan next weekend.
“He has a passion for the instrument and has definitely improved each and every year,” Bassak continued. The band director was from the University of Tennessee-Martin.
Gallmeier earned the honor on the euphonium.
“He’s a really well-rounded kid,” Bassak said, adding he’s also involved in athletics. “He enjoyed the experience.” Gallmeier’s director was from the University of Minnesota.
Of note, according to the WSMA website, while the high school students met over the summer, the middle level students met for the first time the day before the performance.
