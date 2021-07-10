Thompson receives GROWMARK Foundation Scholarship

Lauren Thompson of Woodville has been selected as one of fifteen agriculture students in the fifth class of recipients of the GROWMARK Foundation scholarship. She is studying animal science and industry at Kansas State University.
More than 180 students from across the United States and Ontario, Canada, applied for the award. Applications were evaluated by a panel of agribusiness professionals, and the funds are available for the fall 2021 semester.
“We are pleased to provide financial support to these fifteen outstanding students,” said Amy Bradford, GROWMARK Manager, Corporate Communications and Manager of the GROWMARK Foundation. “Their pursuit of higher education in agriculture will position them well to potentially become a part of the GROWMARK System in the future, whether that may be employment at GROWMARK or an FS member cooperative, or as a farmer-owner of their local cooperative.”
Scholarship recipients, in alphabetical order:
Madeline Altherr, of Wapakoneta, Ohio; Mikara Anderson, of Three Springs, Pennsylvania; Grace Bjustrom, of Eldridge, Iowa; Christopher Burch, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania; Caden Cockburn, of Johnston City, Illinois; Danika Gordon, of Whitewood, South Dakota; Kathryn Grant, of Carrollton, Missouri; Sheridan Hank, of Aledo, Illinois; Julia Heller, of Champaign, Illinois; Ellie Kidwell, of Walhonding, Ohio; Clayton Loyd, of Mount Vernon, Iowa; Grant Norfleet, of Mexico, Missouri; Avery Plote, of Leland, Illinois; and Jenna Spangler, of Marietta, Illinois.
GROWMARK is a regional cooperative providing agronomy, energy, facility planning, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing and risk management services throughout North America. GROWMARK owns the FS trademark, which is used by affiliated member cooperatives. More information is available at www.growmark.com.
