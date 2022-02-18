On Friday, Feb. 4 Western Wisconsin Health helped celebrate the retirement of Director of Infection Prevention and Risk Management, Sharon Bergsholm. Western Wisconsin Health thanks Sharon for the 8.5 dedicated years of service she gave to the organization.
Sharon graduated from Mankato State University in 1981 with a BSN from Mankato State University. She worked in Minnesota and Wisconsin full time since 1981. It was initially her intention to work in Public Health but there weren’t any openings at the time, so she started her nursing career at the University of Minnesota in their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. In 1984 along with her husband she decided to venture into rural life in Wisconsin and after six months of commuting she promised herself to take the first local job that came up. It was a Director of Nursing position in a small nursing home – her four years of working as a CNA during college landed her the job and she was the youngest person working there by over 10 years. Sharon learned literally everything about managing people from the dedicated, kind hardworking people she was honored to work with. She has stayed in Wisconsin but moved a few more times working in St Croix Falls as the Director of Education, Eau Claire as the Director of Women’s Health, Wisconsin Rapids at the Director in Inpatient Services and in Neillsville as their Chief Nursing Officer. The move to Baldwin was a chance to reside closer to their four adult children and seven grandchildren in the Twin Cities. She was hired as the manager of environmental services, infection preventionist and employee health nurse. As others retired, she offered to absorb additional responsibilities and added risk management and compliance responsibilities at WWH. She was thankful she was welcomed into the fabric of WWH and the community of Baldwin, earning what she believes are lifetime friends.
Sharon said, “Forty-one years of nursing has offered endless opportunities to learn, to grow and to have an impact on the health of others. It has been rewarding, humbling, exhausting, and exhilarating. Nothing in 40 years compares to the challenges of COVID, which makes it a very hard time to end my career when health care workers are so desperately needed.”
There is never a perfect time to retire, but Sharon along with Western Wisconsin Health are confident in the skills of Ellen Thompson as she steps into her role as Director of Risk, Compliance and Quality.
Ellen graduated from Spring Valley High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for her bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration. In 2020, she received a Master of Science degree in Healthcare Innovation from the University of St. Thomas. Ellen started in the healthcare industry 10 years ago at a local long-term care facility as a CNA, where she discovered her love for serving others. Before joining the team at WWH, Ellen provided leadership as the Nursing Home Administrator at the Heritage of Elmwood skilled nursing facility.
Ellen resides in Spring Valley with her husband and two children on their family’s farm. In her free time, she enjoys making memories with her family, in the backyard and going on the road to fun locations!
