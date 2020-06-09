MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers today named leaders from around the state to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity. The governor announced the commission during his State of the State speech in January. The commission will be tasked with developing long-term strategies on how Wisconsin can best support the needs of rural Wisconsinites and rural communities.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Wisconsin’s rural communities were facing challenges to their very survival,” Gov. Evers said. “It is more important than ever to listen to the concerns of our rural residents and support them in finding solutions.”
The commission members include:
Bob Atwell, President & CEO, Nicolet National Bank, Green Bay
Thelma Heidel Baker, Owner Bossie Cow Farm, Random Lake
Brittany Beyer, Executive Director, Grow North, Rhinelander
Pamela Boivin, Executive Director and Loan Officer, NiiJii Capital Partners, Inc. (NiiCaP), Keshena
David Falk, General Manager, ND Paper, Biron
Tom Landgraf, Principal, Dimension Development, LLC, Madison
Rachel Sauvola, Agriscience Teacher, New Richmond High School, New Richmond
Lauren Thompson, Co-President, Wisconsin 4-H Leadership Council, Woodville
Gina Tomlinson, CEO, Cochrane Co-op Telephone Company, Cochrane
Susan Townsley, Clinical Social Worker, Stonehouse Counseling, Viroqua
Jeff Tucker, Vice President of Business Development & Care Innovation, Marshfield Clinic, Eau Claire
Cheu Vang, Owner, Vang C&C Farms, Jefferson
The commission is expected to hold listening sessions around the state later this summer on the impact of COVID-19 on rural communities and businesses, as well as the challenges and opportunities the pandemic has created. The commission’s recommendations will help to form the biennial state budget, which Gov. Evers will introduce early next year.
