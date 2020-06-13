The Minnesota Utility Contractors Association (MUCA) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2020 Scholarship Award.
Thomas Albrightson, son of Kelly and Craig Albrightson, has been selected as one of four recipients of the MUCA Scholarship Award. To be eligible, students must have a parent that works for a Member Company of the Minnesota Utility Contractors Association and enrolling in a university, community college, technical or vocational college for the upcoming school year. Applications are judged on career goals, a student essay, financial need, employment and extra-curricular activities and scholastic achievement.
Thomas is a member of the 2020 graduating class of Baldwin-Woodville High School and has plans to attend Iowa State University this fall with a course of study focused on a major in Construction Engineering. His goal is to find a rewarding position with a construction firm away from home for a few years, and then return to eventually run the family business. MUCA will contribute $1,000 toward Thomas’ education this fall.
Fourteen applications were received and MUCA wishes all candidates success in their educational endeavors. Congratulations Thomas!
The Minnesota Utility Contractors Association is a 501 (c) 6 nonprofit trade association serving the underground utility industry since 1978. Our mission is to promote the industry by providing safety training, continuing education, scholarships and legislative relations. MUCA’s website contains additional information www.muca.org
