Baldwin-Woodville bus drivers Brad Turner, Gina Sackett, Willy Zevenbergen and Erika Krueger tell what life is like as a bus driver in honor of Bus Driver Appreciation Week.
I have been driving school bus for Baldwin-Woodville Schools since 2014. Not only do I drive a school bus, but I own a farm and grow corn and soybeans. I enjoy driving the school bus, greeting the students with a “good morning”, and ending the day with a “have a great evening.” As a bus driver you get to know several riders. The students sometimes tell me what they did over the weekend and what is going on in their life. For many, the bus driver is the first school employee students see in the morning and the last one they see before they go home. As a driver my primary concern is for the safety of my riders while loading, unloading, and driving in all kinds of weather conditions.
I have younger students that draw and color me pictures that I hang in the bus. I enjoy giving treats to all my riders on holidays. I truly enjoy driving school bus for the Baldwin-Woodville School District and have many memories and still have many more to come. (Brad Turner - #12)
As School Bus Drivers, we wear many hats daily. Teachers, nurses, counselors, peace officers and role models, just to name a few. When children are on my bus, their physical and emotional well-being are my top priorities, along with them knowing I care about each one of my riders. I truly believe that there no bad children, only those who need more attention than others. Every morning I ask if I have any pledge helpers, and those who want to join in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with me on my bus. Two of my favorite and memorable days each year are the first and last days of the school year. The first day is filled with pictures while getting on the bus. Some with tears and others with cheers from both parents and students. All trusting me with getting to school safely.
Maybe I’ll be a small part of these kids’ happy childhood memories. Then the last day of school also has plenty of cheers and tears, including mine.
We parade our buses past the teachers and support staff lined up along the Greenfield Elementary School sidewalk. I allow many things for those 30 seconds or so that are reserved for that day.... only. Dropping the windows on side of the bus all the way down, standing up while I’m slowly drive past, yelling “Goodbye” and waving hands out the windows; all while blasting the radio like a crazy party bus. Then I wipe my choked-up tears, turn down the radio to common sense level, windows go up to halfway open, bottoms planted on the seats and inside voices resumed. This isn’t just a job with a paycheck for me! It’s a huge blessing to be trusted with the most precious cargo on earth. Thanks for sharing your children with me! (Gina Sackett - #27)
This is my 17th year driving for the Baldwin-Woodville School District. I tried to retire, twice, but found neither time it lasted very long. For many years, I helped with the 4-K and kindergarten bus safety teaching children the rules while on the bus and the danger zones on the outside of the bus. We also stress the dangers of getting on and off the bus due to the vehicle traffic on the streets. I also taught bus driver training for many years.
Over the years I have driven children from their start in 4-K all the way through their senior year. It was fun watching them grow from a shy little kid to a young adult ready to take on the world.
My biggest concern is how other drivers see school busses. They look at a big yellow bus the same as a yellow at a stop light, when you see one you step on it because you do not want to be caught behind it. Busses do not start out fast, nor can we stop them fast. When our upper amber lights are flashing it means we are going to stop to load or unload, traffic needs to prepare to stop. Flashing reds mean the door is open and children are loading or unloading. All of us as bus drivers do everything, we can protect our bus children from getting hurt by inattentive drivers. Turning in drivers for stop arm violations is not something we want to do but is something all of us as school bus drivers will do to protect our children. School bus safety needs to come from the whole community. My hope is we all do our part. (Willy Zevenbergen - #16)
This is my fifth year of driving school bus for Baldwin-Woodville School District and people ask me “why do you drive a school bus?” I always respond, it’s the children. They are so fun to be around. They teach me as much as I teach them. One of my favorite things is to teach the children to admire the sunrise in the morning and all nature’s beautiful colors when the sun comes up. Eventually when it is a cloudy day, they ask me why they can’t see the colors of the sunrise. We discuss that the sun is still there but is hiding behind the clouds.
I have so many children on my bus who are helpful and kind. They will help other students look for missing items. They will wake a student who has fallen asleep in time for their bus stop. Occasionally there is a child who misbehaves, but we talk about that behavior not being kind or safe and the problem is generally corrected.
It is so neat when a child gives me a drawing or a hug or thank me for being their bus driver. Those moments are the biggest reward of this occupation. (Erika Krueger - #8)
The Baldwin-Woodville Area School District would like to thank all of the van drivers, bus drivers, trip drivers, substitutes and mechanics for their dedication to excellence and for the safety of all riders.
Route Driver and Mechanic not pictured – Dave Gardner and Ray Hunt
Sub Van Drivers not pictured – Rosie Newton, Steve Nygaard and Greg Wevers
Sub/Trip Bus Drivers not pictured – Myren Cowles, Rich Cota, Rebecca Davidson, Ashley Gausman, Craig Hadley, Chuck Hovde, Colton Mikla, Jim Mikla, Jeff Suckow, John Vrieze and Brian Weyer.
