“We specialize in renovations and especially in distressed properties.”
Those are the words co-owner Amy Drinken used in describing her business she owns with her father, Jeff Kusilek.
Jeff Kusilek Construction recently became the new owners of 640 Main Street in Baldwin, which is about as a distressed property as one can get.
“We do about one project a year,” she explained to the Baldwin Village Board last week. “We looked at this project and said this is going to be our Everest. This is one we can sink our teeth into.”
She explained when they purchased the building, it was an easy decision on what to do with it.
“Let’s turn it into apartments,” she said. “It’ll be a good fit for Main Street. Housing is needed in Baldwin.”
Drinken said plans call for an 11-unit complex, made up of four one-bedroom units, six two-bedroom units on the first two floors and a three-bedroom unit on the third floor.
“We aren’t going to be slumlords,” she promised the Village Board. “This is up the street from my house. I want it to be a building I can be proud of.”
Drinken said the hopes are for construction to start next Jan. after getting all the necessary permits.
“We are going to completely gut the interior except for the wood framing,” she said. Drinken said when the building was renovated in 1940, it included one of the top line items in technology at the time – asbestos.
“We aren’t going to use that now,” she said, but at the same time, she said the quality of the renovation at the time was well done, which is what they are looking to achieve today.
She was asked about pricing. She couldn’t give a set number but said the following: “We don’t want to price them so high, they sit empty, yet we want the highest possible clientele as well, so they respect the units.”
“I’m excited,” she concluded. “So am I,” replied Village President Lance Van Damme, which drew a positive reaction from those in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.