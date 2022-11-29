 The holidays are often marked with generosity and charitable giving. After the shopping sprees of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday on November 29 is an occasion that encourages people to give to those in need. This Giving Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) are offering tips to help you ensure your donations reach charitable organizations and not scammers.

“Scammers can take advantage of your goodwill in an effort to steal your money and personal information,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Consumers can take a few simple but effective measures to verify a charitable organization is legitimate before they donate.”

