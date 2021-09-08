The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources last week announced its continued partnership with Wisconsin Girl Scout councils for the third-annual Girl Scouts Love State Parks event, Sept. 11-12, 2021. The weekend celebrates Wisconsin State Parks and the Girl Scouts of the USA's (GSUSA) focus on outdoor adventures.
The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) and the Girl Scouts created the Girl Scouts Love State Parks event in 2019 to offer nationwide opportunities, including virtual council-sponsored programs, self-guided activities, in-person events and outdoor recreation activities.
"During Girl Scouts Love State Parks, Girl Scouts can participate in activities to appreciate the outdoors, increase their confidence outdoors and learn about our natural and cultural resources," said Janet Hutchens, DNR Friends Group And Volunteer Services Coordinator. "Some of the activities we're planning include service projects to teach about stewardship, caring for the environment and improving wildlife habitat. We're also providing opportunities for Girl Scouts to try new outdoor recreation, learn about the natural world and explore the Wisconsin landscape."
The DNR invites the public to get involved by contacting their local Girl Scout council to learn about local in-person and virtual events and other opportunities to join in the effort to get every Girl Scout outside and into a State Park System property. Drop-in events are listed on the DNR Events calendar and scouts and their families are also invited to attend public programs. Find resources and ideas for self-guided activities for Girl Scout families and troops on the OutWiGo webpage.
"This partnership not only helps provide a space for girls to explore new outdoor pursuits; it also provides a window to the wide variety of career choices available in the STEM field of natural resource and recreation management," said DNR Assistant Deputy Secretary Steven Little. "We aim to be inclusive and open the outdoors through this partnership."
