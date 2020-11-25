Residents of the Baldwin Care Center have dealt with the struggles 2020 has presented, including missing in-person visits from loved ones. Throughout their lives they have seen a variety of challenges, but have always remembered that no matter what, there is always something to be thankful for.
Latest News
- Light Up a Life with Adoray’s Love Lights
- There is always something to be thankful for
- Deneen-McCabe Legion Post 432, Veteran’s Day ceremony
- VILLAGE OF BALDWIN REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES September 9, 2020
- Yesterday's News 11-18-2020
- The Salvation Army needs your help to “Rescue Christmas”
- Regional News 11-18-2020
- Blackhawks roll over Altoona
Most Popular
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.