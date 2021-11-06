One of the main headlines of the referendum which the St. Croix Central School District was proposing last spring was expanding its four-year-old spaces at its elementary school.
The referendum failed, which spearheaded the school district and the school board to create a Community Task Force, so the public has a better understanding of the District’s wants and needs.
The 4K issue was brought up at a recent Task Force meeting.
Currently, the District has 4K within the elementary school and at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond, but it’s far from a perfect situation in both.
At the elementary school, there are two sessions of 4K a day, with the morning around 10 students and the afternoon having 18 students, housed in two classrooms.
The problem is the two classrooms are split between the main level and the lower level, where the fourth grade classrooms are housed.
The District emphasized to the Task Force this isn’t ideal as 4K shouldn’t be next to its oldest students and even though the bathroom is right across the hall, they would prefer the bathroom be connected to the classroom. The District also stressed they believe the two classrooms are tight and don’t have adequate storage. In an idyllic world, the District added they would co-op teach 4K.
Trinity Issues
Trinity houses two sessions of 4K, with class sizes capped out at 14 per District rules. There are currently only three staff members on site – a teacher for each session and a paraprofessional. That is far from what the District prefers as those who attend the elementary school 4K have access to the nurse, special education and physical, speech and occupational therapists, although, Trinity students do have access to a speech therapist.
“If the student has an additional need, the District will bus the student to Roberts to meet that need,” the meeting minutes state.
It is not a child care service
School officials stressed four-year-old kindergarten is funded by the state and there are state requirements for learning goals and objectives. There’s a financial value as well as the State recognizes four-year-old kindergarten as .6 of an FTE (full-time enrollment).
