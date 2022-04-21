The winter weather April 14 didn’t put a damper on those who ventured outside to participate in the groundbreaking for the new WESTconsin Credit Union office in Baldwin.
“We are really excited to be here today to see this one come to fruition,” said Linda Powers of River Valley Architects. “This has been a long time coming.”
Added Gerald Wolf, WESTconsin Board of Directors President: “This is the opportunity for us to take the next step. For us to embrace Baldwin like they embraced us.”
The new facility will be built at 1050 Cedar Street, at the intersection of US Highway 63 and Cedar Street.
“We have seen tremendous growth in Baldwin over the last 10 years,” said Jason Klopp, vice president of the WESTconsin Baldwin office. “This new building will provide us with a better physical space for our team members and help us continue to provide the best member experience possible in Baldwin for years to come.”
Added Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Chief Experience Officer: “We liked the idea that it wasn’t far from our current office (860 Cedar Street) or Highway 63 making it easy for our current and new members to find us.”
Among the notable changes to of the new building will be “teller stations” instead of teller counters to make it a more universal experience for its members.
“Our team members will be able to help with multiple transactions and services all while maintaining the member’s privacy due to the pods being separated,” Rasmussen continued.
Village officials, Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce members and Hoeft Builders workers were also on hand besides River Valley Architects staff members.
“This is an impressive turnout on such a lovely day,” Wolf said, which drew laughter from the crowd.
Anticipated opening for the new building is winter of 2023.
