Since its opening, the Stash has always found a way to give back.
“Our charity drive is called the Yarn in the Park challenge (YPC),” said owner Kimmer Prosser. “The YPC event day is the culmination of six months of crocheting or knitting items for a local need. I choose the place, confirm with them they would like to receive our donation, and ascertain their needs. Then, I challenge my Stash busters to fill those needs over the winter.”
This year’s party was held June 25.
“We thoroughly enjoy making items that people really need or will really love,” said Prosser. “The Stash customer community would do this with no event and no prizes, which is why I began organizing the event in the first place.
“They purchase all their own yarn for these items and spend countless hours on these projects during the year. I thought they should get to have a party to celebrate their amazing generosity.”
This year’s recipient were the First Responders – EMS, Police and Fire.
“We made them Loveys – small blankets with a handmade toy attached to them, and some stuffed animals,” Prosser continued. “This type of work is much more difficult and slower than a standard hat or blanket. They also made blankets and afghans, and some hats.
“In total, the Stash busters made 296 items to donate. Many who donated confided to me they were teary at times making these items, knowing their work would be used on a child’s worst day. Yet, they were so very happy to help and this community spirit is what I hope others will recognize and applaud.”
Prosser said the food for the June 25 event was donated by Nilssen’s and the Hess Family of Baldwin. A picnic lunch was prepared and served by Tom Hess with help from The Men Who Don’t Knit (but love women who do), a group of customer spouses.
The first year the Stash donated to the Grace Place in which a few hundred hats, mittens, and blankets were donated. The second year saw the Family Resource Center be the recipient of over 500 hats and blankets.
