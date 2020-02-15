The Stash officially became a member of the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce February 7 with a ribbon cutting. Chamber members were given tours of the business as owner Kimmer Prosser and staff members explained the latest news and events that were ongoing. Prosser also told those in attendance “she’s really happy to be here and thank you all for coming.” Prosser is pictured holding the scissors before the official ribbon cutting.

