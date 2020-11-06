The start to a season of giving

The Baldwin Royalty had an excellent turn out for their recent food drive. They were able to fill the trailer with donations and collected over 1300 lbs. of food, as well as over $600 in cash donations directly to the pantry. Carrie Krueger said, “We are so proud of the turnout that we are going to make this an annual drive. We live in such a giving community and it showed this last weekend as so many businesses and families gathered donations and money to help our families in need. And our goal of items for children was achieved! A very special thank you to all who made this possible and to Brian Anderson for letting us use his trailer.”
