The bells are silent, and kettles are put away for another year. The St. Croix County Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Drive kettle collections totaled $177,341. Contributions help fund emergency programs including Grace Place Shelter, client rent, utility and transportation assistance. Despite a reduction in ringers due to COVID-19, individual and corporate giving was up and the original goal of $175,000 has been surpassed.
Local Salvation Army Director Duana Bremer said, “A strong kettle campaign helps us maintain services to those in the most need. We are blessed with meeting our goal, and we thank the many donors who made this possible.”
Year-end contributions can be sent to The St. Croix County Salvation Army, 505 W. 8th Street, New Richmond, Wisconsin 54017. Phone inquiries are directed to 715-246-1222.
