The St. Croix County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is set to kick off Friday, Nov. 19. Area volunteers will be “Ringing the Bell” in Baldwin, Glenwood City, Hudson, New Richmond and Somerset. The St. Croix County Kettle Campaign goal is $175,000 for 2021. The funds raised through the campaign help support those in need with utility, rent, food, transportation and shelter expenses.
The Salvation Army continues to see a demand for homeless services and basic needs. The organization provided 13,663 bed nights to homeless individuals and families during 2020-2021 fiscal year. With increasing utility, food and transportation costs, the Red Kettle Campaign will need another successful drive this Christmas season.
Volunteers can sign up to ring the bell this season at www.registertoring.com. Businesses, civic, and church organizations are encouraged to take a day of ringing. Signing up as a group has the option allowing individual group members to select their own time slot. As in previous years, there is a bell ringer hotline (715-529-1283) should anyone need assistance with signup. Three additional counties, Barron, Burnett and Polk, have their ringing sites listed at www.registertoring.org too.
As times have changed more individuals are electing to use electronic means to donate. Many of the Red Kettle stands have NFC tags affixed. Donors just tap their smartphone on the NFC tag to be directed to a secure donation site. Contributed funds stay in the county where they are donated.
2020 was the first year for virtual red kettles and was very successful in Northern Wisconsin. Donors can go to SAgraceplace.org to contribute to the 2021 St. Croix County Salvation Army virtual Red Kettle.
Now in its 130th year the Red Kettle Campaign is found throughout North America, Europe and many foreign countries. Yearly, the Salvation Army provides for over 30 million people in the United States without discrimination. For more Information on how the organization is serving in St. Croix County, go to Grace Place Salvation Army on Facebook. Questions and or comments are welcomed by calling 715-529-1283.
