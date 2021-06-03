‘The Sound of Music’ June 4-6 at B-W

The Baldwin-Woodville Performing Arts Center will come alive next week with the sound of some of America’s most iconic music. “The Sound of Music” brings together 36 cast members, 11 pit orchestra members, 7 stage crew members and a team of 9. Based on Maria von Trapp’s autobiography, the musical was the final collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. The original production opened almost 60 years ago on Broadway and the 1965 motion picture version starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer remains a beloved favorite for millions.
Director Corissa Vought is so excited for these kids to present this classic story for you in person. We are incredibly lucky. Through challenges like quarantining regulations, masking through all rehearsals, and the emotional toll of living through a pandemic, these students have persevered and impressed me to no end.
“We are used to asking questions like, ‘Is that dance move appropriate to the time period?’ or ‘Would they wear that in the 1950s?’” he said. “With this particular musical, we’ve been able to know more, because these characters are based on real people. “The Sound of Music” is set in Salzburg, Austria, immediately preceding World War II. Maria, (Greta Willink) who is studying to be a nun, is sent to serve as governess for the seven children of widowed naval Capt. von Trapp (played by senior Ian Corrigan). Maria brings a new love of life and music into the home. Tension ensues when Austria is invaded by the Nazis, who demand the captain’s service in their navy. The final scene depicts the family’s attempt to escape.
Audiences will be treated to familiar, heartwarming tunes such as, “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.”
“The Sound of Music” opens on June 4. Showtimes are 7:00 June 4, 5 and 2:00 June 6. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Limited seating is available for purchase at the door 45 minutes before showtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.