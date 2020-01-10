Last week, the Bulletin ran a story on what happened in the first half of 2010s. The following is the story on what happened in the second half of the decade.
2015 – The community was covered in a blanket of grief and sadness Thursday, Feb. 12, when word of the death of 17-year-old Alexsis D. Albrightson, a junior at Baldwin-Woodville High School, spread. Alexsis was the daughter of Lance and Angie Albrightson of Woodville. The Baldwin-Woodville School Board approved a referendum to be put on the April ballot to address space issues in the district, most notably at Greenfield Elementary. Superintendent Eric Russell stated enrollment has increased by 73 students in the past 10 years bringing the current number to 611 students, well over the building capacity of 550. Furthermore, Principal Tiffanie Nigbor stated she was planning on putting the music teacher “on a cart” next year so that the music room can be used as a regular classroom. The referendum was passed in April. Eric Bergquist was awarded the Eagle Scout. He is the son of Brian and Brenda Bergquist. James P. Powers, who was born in Baldwin, but grew up in Hammond, was appointed to be the Bishop of the Diocese of Superior, Wisconsin.
2016 – Dan Larson, a 1998 Baldwin-Woodville graduate, was named as the head football coach at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He lasted three years before accepting a different position on the North Dakota State football staff. Baldwin Area Medical Center announced they will be changing their name to Western Wisconsin Health when their new facility opens in July 2016. Destinee Haas won the Division 2 discus throw at the WIAA State Track and Field meet in La Crosse with a throw of 134 feet-2 inches. The addition, remodeling, and grand reopening of Greenfield Elementary was celebrated. Quinn and Susie Johnson, owners of the Phoenix Bar and Grill, have announced they have entered into a purchase agreement with Dick Pearson to but the Orchard
2017 – Western Wisconsin Health is excited to announce that construction is progressing on the new fitness center and warm water therapeutic pool addition. It’s expected to open in March 2017. Andy Lamb sold River Valley Ford to John Buelow, who plans on renaming the business Flagship Ford. The sale was finalized on August 26. Dozens of fire trucks from many area departments were on hand Saturday morning for the funeral of Kevin Loux and as an escort. Loux served as an assistant fire chief for United Fire and Rescue. The St. Croix County Board of Supervisors, at their regular monthly meeting, voted, by the narrowest of margins, to approve borrowing for purchase of land and construction of a new Highway Department facility in the Baldwin I-94 Industrial park. Three Viking Middle School students’ art works were chosen to be displayed at the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda in Madison as a feature of Wisconsin Education Association’s Youth Art Month. Becca Stiller, an 8th grader, Katherine Groskreutz, a 7th grader and Henry Mannien, a 6th grader, had a piece of their art selected for display in the Capital.
2018 – St. Croix County broke ground in Baldwin’s I-94 industrial park for a new Highway Department facility. The 135,000 square foot maintenance storage and administration facility was due to commence and be completed by 2019 and estimated to cost roughly $27,000,000. After multiple generations, the Hawley family sold the Baldwin Bulletin to Sentinel Publications effective July 27. The Bulletin was purchased by O.K. (Orestus Kent) Hawley on Jan. 1, 1892 and the Hawley family ran the paper for four generations before the transition to Sentinel Publications. Baldwin-Woodville high school students in Mrs. Schmoker’s cooking class baked over 20,000 cookies and raised over $5,500 to donate to the Baldwin Care Center and Norseman Manor. Bittersweet emotions were felt as plans for the demolition of the original Baldwin Area Medical Center started. The original building was constructed in 1935. In the event of the 50th Baldwin-Woodvile high school class reunion, Colorado resident Mark VandeRiet, rode his bike all the way from Colorado to Baldwin in what would be a 20-day trip. He rode an average 50 miles a day ad camped out most of the time. His 1,000-mile bike ride got him to Baldwin the night before the reunion.
