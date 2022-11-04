The St. Croix County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is set to kick off on Friday, November 18. Community volunteers will be “Ringing the Bell” in Baldwin, Glenwood City, Hudson, New Richmond, and Somerset. The Red Kettle Campaign is 131-year-old and found throughout North America, Europe, and many foreign countries. The Salvation Army provides for over 30 million people in the United States without discrimination. The St. Croix County Kettle Campaign goal is $177,000 for 2022. The funds raised through the campaign help support those in need with utility, rent, food, transportation, and shelter expenses.
The Salvation Army continues to see a demand for homeless services and basic needs. With increasing utility, food and transportation costs, the Red Kettle Campaign will need the community to come together to help us serve those in need during these hard times.
Volunteers can sign up to ring the bell this season at www.registertoring.com. Businesses, civic, and church organizations are encouraged to take a day of ringing and can even sponsor a kettle for day and make a big difference in the lives of those we serve. As in previous years, there is a bell ringer hotline (715-912-2834) should anyone need assistance with signup. Three additional counties, Barron, Burnett, and Polk, have their ringing sites listed at www.registertoring.org as well.
As times have changed more individuals are electing to use electronic means to donate. Many of the Red Kettle stands have NFC tags affixed. Donors just tap their smartphone on the NFC tag to be directed to a secure donation site. Contributed funds stay in the county where they are donated.
Donors can go to SAgraceplace.org to contribute to the 2022 St. Croix County Salvation Army Virtual Red Kettle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.