COVID-19 has impacted the ability for The Salvation Army to raise funds to help others in crisis. This year, we are being asked to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus. Many store fronts may not have the iconic bell ringer at their kettle stand. So many things have changed in the last year yet and as each of us adjust to what those changes look like in our own life, The Salvation Army is having to adjust how they will raise their funds this season.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the single most important fundraiser of the calendar year for this important organization. The funds raised through the campaign help to support Grace Place shelter, those in the organization’s housing programs and others in the community in need of emergency assistance like rent and utilities.
The Salvation Army has seen an increase in demand for services due to the pandemic. The organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 alone. The Salvation Army is helping so many and now they need your help to be able to continue serving those less fortunate.
Volunteer Bell Ringers may be in short supply this season due to COVID-19 but, the ways you can help are not. This year, The Salvation Army in St. Croix County is asking for people to give online. You can support St. Croix County’s kettles by giving at: http://bit.ly/GracePlaceRedKettle. You can also share this link on your own social media page and become a “Virtual Bell Ringer” this season. Of course, the organization is happy to accept check donations through the mail at: Grace Place/Salvation Army, 505 W. 8th Street New Richmond, WI 54017 MEMO: Red Kettle Campaign. Fundraising Manager Angela Moulton recently said, “I think It could be a fun family project to write letters to your friends and family encouraging them to give to The Salvation Army too. After all, many of us are spending more time at home during these times. Maybe your family would like to write letters and give back at the same time.”
How ever you decide to help The Salvation Army this season, they could use your help now more than ever. The St. Croix County Kettle Campaign goal is $175,000. Those funds are used locally to help those in the most need at Christmas and throughout the year. For more Information on how the organization is serving in St. Croix County visit their webpage at www.sagraceplace.org or check out their Facebook page at Grace Place Salvation Army. Phone questions can be asked by calling 715-497-4438.
