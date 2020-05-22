"With Declaration Day approaching, as my grandma called Memorial Day, we are encouraging all St. Croix County residents and visitors to take caution with weekend plans. Remember that although there is no order in place, the COVID-19 virus is still in our communities," stated Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Health Officer.
"It is our hope and recommendation that everyone is aware and considers the guidelines that public health announced last week. "We support businesses opening slowly, and safely according to the health advisory. We are still recommending that people keep their own gatherings small, 10 or less," stated Laurie Diaby, Public Health Supervisor. She also added that people should take the following steps to keep healthy:
-- Stay home if you are sick
-- Wash your hands often with soap and water
-- Use hand sanitizer of 60 percent alcohol when soap isn't available
-- Wear a mask in public places if your are medically able
-- Practice physical and social distancing maintaining at least six feet away from others
"During the last seven days, St. Croix County has had 25 COVID confirmed positive cases. Those cases were not found from the community testing held earlier this month in Baldwin or River Falls," stated Kelli Engen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.