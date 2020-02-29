Interested fourth and fifth graders at Greenfield Elementary participated in WEMTA’s State Battle of the Books program. This reading competition was introduced to the students in October and the in-building competition began in January. Thirty-two teams (128 students) participated in five rounds of competition and answered questions based on the plots, characters and settings of 20 books. The booklist is chosen each year by media specialists, teachers and WEMTA’s Battle of the Books committee. It includes this year’s Golden Archer nominees and titles old and new.
After the rounds of competition, scores were totaled which determined the top four teams to compete for the honor to represent Greenfield in the online state competition the week of Feb. 24. The top teams are The Beach Girls (Addison Ellingboe, Elizabeth Momchilovich, Lila Ramlow, Kailee Wilson), The Girl Invasion (Louisa Willink, Hailey House, Gracie Bowell), Readers 4/5 (Dylan Nittl, Kane Porembo, Katelyn Gustafson, Joseph Wangen) and the Soul Sisters (Alexis Cook-Bowen, Abby Germanson, Cecely Riesselman, Mara Hable). These well-prepared teams recalled many details to answer the questions. First place went to the The Beach Girls, second place to the Soul Sisters, third place to the Readers 4/5, and fourth to the Girl Invasion. Good luck to the Beach Girls as they compete in the state competition the week of Feb. 24.
