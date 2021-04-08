They say you should never pass up a chance to dance and now Baldwin-Woodville juniors and seniors have the opportunity at the April 24 Prom.
Osceola’s Croix-View Farm has been chosen as this year’s venue. Students will be transported via buses.
According to a release from Dave Brandvold, B-W High School Principal, students will be required to wear masks inside Baldwin-Woodville High School, inside the buses and in the line to load the buses. Masks will be optional at Croix-View Farm. If families and students are not comfortable with the mask policy, it may be best not to attend prom this school year. All students that are assigned to a bus will be considered close contacts if a student tests positive and the student was within the CDC guidelines for an infectious period while at the prom. As with athletics, prom is a high-risk activity in which students and families choose to participate.
“Baldwin-Woodville High School strives to continually improve safety for students while providing an amazing prom experience. As it is each year, our goal is to ensure that the student prom experience will be both fun and safe. We hope that the timeline below will provide you, your families, and friends an excellent experience that will give you a lifetime of memories,” Brandvold said in the release.
Students should arrive back in Baldwin before midnight. No students will be allowed to drive themselves to and/or from the event. All outside guests (those who are not current Baldwin-Woodville High School students) must be approved by Friday, April 16th. $25.00 tickets (available to purchase only by junior and senior students; all underclassmen attending prom must be invited by a junior or senior student) and guest permission forms are available from Mrs. Schmoker.
For decades, Prom has been an event many students look forward to. In a recent sweep through of old Baldwin Bulletin archives of the 1970s would likely bring back many memories for people. 1973 saw Mary Nadeau crowned Queen and Eric Barg crowned King. Music the evening was provided by “The Exchange.” Attendents were Cindy Ramberg and Jim Strohbush, Jane Pribnow and Jim Detmar, Becky Brorson and Rob Moe and Joanna Ringstad and Tom Hawley.
In 1976 the previous year’s King and Queen, Julie Fern and Mike Steele, crowned the new royalty; King Tim Ramberg and Queen Becky Palmer.
1977 saw Rich Schultz (son of Mr. and Mrs. Russ Schultz) and Debbie Van Someren (daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Van Someren) crowned as King and Queen. In a new procedure, the names of the royalty were not made known until just prior to the Grand March. Attendants to the King and Queen were Janice Peterson, Debbie Johnson, Lynn Rasmeussen, Jerry Matysik Tim Torgerson and Jim Larson.
The Prom court of 1979 was made up of Scott Larson, Tammie Zimmerman, Brian DeMotts, Renee Schultz, Terry Johnson, Brenda Rose, Brian Holle and Pam MacDonald. Larson was crowned King and Rose was crowned Queen. The Prom’s theme that year was “Dreaming.”
***
Rustic Romance at Croix-View Barn
APRIL 24, 2021 - BWHS PROM
TIMELINE AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION
12:00-12:30 p.m.: Prom attendees must arrive at the high school no later than 12:30 p.m. for the Grand March. Line-up in the South gym.
1:00 p.m.: Grand March held at BWHS - Parking Lot. Please bring chairs. The stage will be set up in the handicapped parking area near the north end of the parking lot, so we will designate new handicapped parking spaces for our guests. Suzanne Wynveen will be taking pictures and we will have a designated area for parents or family members to take pictures of each couple or group. In the event of inclement weather, each student will receive two passes for family or friends to view the event in our high school gym. A junior and senior court will be recognized.
2:00-5:30 p.m.: Students may go to the venue of their choice to dine. We are supportive of the experience of enjoying restaurants as part of the prom tradition.
5:30 p.m.: We will load buses at the high school to travel to Osceola for the evening dance.
*Students that do not arrive in time for the bus will NOT be allowed to drive to or ride with ANYONE, including parents, to the dance.
*Students suspected of unhealthy behaviors prior to loading the bus will not be allowed to attend. The City of Baldwin Police Department will help us in this process.
*We will call parents of students that do not arrive in time to travel with the buses to Osceola.
*Refunds will not be given to students that miss the bus to the venue. Students must adhere to the timeline established by the district.
5:45 p.m.: Buses will depart for the prom venue, Croix-View Farm.
7:00 p.m.: Dance will begin. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.
*Ladies, you may wish to bring a light sweater or wrap, as the venue may be a bit cool.
*We kindly ask that spectators do not plan on taking pictures or viewing prom at Croix-View Farm. There is limited parking and this aspect also makes the students uncomfortable.
*7:00 - 9:00 p.m.: Professional photos by Suzanne Wynveen Photography using mobile/online ordering.
10:45 p.m.: Buses will load.
11:00 p.m.: Buses will depart Croix-View Farm to return to Baldwin-Woodville High School.
12:00 a.m.(midnight): Students will arrive at BWHS.
*Students will not have access to the school upon return from the dance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.