Addressing a crowd of people all ages May 29, Eileen LaFavor, Administrator for the Baldwin Care Center spoke to the 2020 high school graduates who work there.
“You’ve lost milestone events like Prom and Graduation,” she said. “…You feel like you are heading into an uncertain future, the future is always unknown, not just in 2020.”
The 2020 graduate which were honored included Ross Roemhild, Jadyn Huftel, Alyssa Frye, Nakeyia Ruoho and Kaelyn Olson from Baldwin-Woodville, Brandi Standaert from Glenwood City, Alissa Hinzman from Spring Valley and Hailey Rutske from Southwest Academy.
“We are here to celebrate what you’ve done and make us proud,” LaFavor said. “…You have compassion, empathy for the residents you served. Traits that will take you far in life.”
The eight graduates were given gifts and certificates from the Care Center and visitors sampled cake and beverages.
“Know you might not feel like it, but you are the chosen class for such a time,” LaFavor said. “You are the Pandemic Class. The entire world is striving to graduate with you. Just think of the stories you’ll be able to tell your grandchildren.”
LaFavor also talked about some of the positives that resulted from this.
“The skies are bluer, fewer car crashes, crime is falling,” she said. “Increased awareness has led to healthier hygiene and healthier habits. Companies are donating food, money, medical equipment to support people affected by Coronavirus.
“Families are spending more together and enjoying each other’s company.”
And, as she concluded, what a graduation speech wouldn’t be without any quotes. She had one from Dr. Seuss.
“You have brains in your head, you have feet in your shoes, you can steer yourself any direction you choose. You are on your own, and you know what you know. And you are the one who’ll decide where to go.”
