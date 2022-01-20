The “old” red stone Baldwin Grade School was located at the intersection of US Highways 63 and 12 in the Village of Baldwin. Built by 1902, it replaced an 1878 wooden building. Grades 1 – 12 were located in the building. The enrollment changed greatly over the years due to the building of a high school in 1937, closing of the country schools and consolidation with Woodville. These memories are from the late 1950s.
The basement contained student bathrooms, a furnace/janitor area (Mr. Reid and Mr. Nelson), kitchen and dining room. The dining room had wooden tables and benches. Sometimes classroom activities were held in the lunch room, possibly like a physical education class. Prior to the building of a kitchen at the high school, senior high students would walk to the grade school for lunch.
The first floor had kindergarten, first and second grade classes. Some of the classrooms contained mixed grades. Each of the four classrooms had a coat hallway. A door to the classroom at the end of the hall way have had a “chin up” pole. Real slate chalkboards with felt erasers were located in each room. Erasers may have been cleaned by hitting on the outside of the building (not recommended by teachers) or by a machine in the janitors’ room. A faculty bathroom was located at the end of the coat hall in the southeast corner. On Saturdays, Mrs. Marie Barbo would teach piano lessons in one of the north classrooms.
There was a banister between the two staircases on the east side. Those who dared may have slid down the banister if a teacher wasn’t around. On the landing halfway up to the second floor, the mimeograph machine, paper cutter and paper storage were located.
The second floor contained grades third, fourth, fifth and sixth. Fifth and sixth (and possibly seventh and eighth grades) would move to an addition on the northeast corner of the high school. Some of these classrooms were also mixed grades. Mr. Maynard Thoreson may have been a principal of the building. A bookroom on the west side was sometimes used for weekday piano lessons by Mrs. Barbo. There was a doorway and staircase to a third floor, possibly a teachers lounge and storage.
Access to the fire escapes was through the windows after stepping on a chair. The escape stairs were located on the south and north sides. The fire escapes were metal and very wobbly. Wasps were common place as there were no screens
Some of the teachers over the years were: Mrs. Hanson (first grade), Hermanson, Lane, Ryan, Grotenhuis, Johnson (Loney), DeMotts, Kotts, Hanson (upper grades), Kappers, Reid, Kongshaug, King, Ostranders, Mewaldt, Peck, Hop, (first special education class), Miss Fransen, Miss Baardson and Mr. Thoreson and Mr. Wood. Some of these teachers would move to the addition to the high school. (There may have been other teachers throughout the years.)
Hopefully this reminiscence will stimulate memories for those who attended the “old” Baldwin Grade School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.