The Menomonie Singers (TMS) is working to come together this fall after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with this renewal of community choral music, TMS also announces a new conductor. Tenor Brian Klein will take the podium starting in fall, 2021.
Brian Klein has a Bachelor of Music in choral conducting from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. Recently, he became the new choral conductor at the Mondovi School District and heads up the Middle and High School choir programs. Klein was previously a tenor in The Menomonie Singers, and has had many choral conducting experiences in local school districts in Wisconsin and Minnesota. He has also worked as an assistant conductor in Philadelphia and New York City. Says Klein, “I’m excited at this opportunity to lead the choir after a long difficult time, and eager to be a part of the revival of the arts in this community.”
For the fall 2021 concerts tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20 and 21, TMS has the theme of rebirth to celebrate the renewal of choral singing in Menomonie. The choir has not met since the pandemic began in March 2020. TMS is also looking to expand.
Auditions are set for 6 p.m., Aug. 23 and 24 at Christ Lutheran Church (the church of the purple door) in Menomonie. Choir singers who were members in spring, 2020, will not need to audition. The auditions are managed in 15-minute appointments. Singers must be 18 or older. They will be asked to do a range check, a tonal memory check, some sight-reading, and sing a familiar song like Happy Birthday or Silent Night. Contact Juliana Schmidt, Executive Director, at the choir’s Facebook page, by email at themenomoniesingers@gmail, or by phone at 715-505-3525.
The Menomonie Singers is a nonprofit music organization that has been in existence as Menomonie Chamber Singers since 1989 and performs at various venues in Menomonie and western Wisconsin.
Currently, the singers, numbering around 35, are mostly from Dunn County and other cities in Western Wisconsin. They are a mix of many professions, including UW-Stout faculty members. The group frequently sings four-part, a cappella music.
The Menomonie Singers can also be found at
www.themenomoniesingers.org and on Facebook.
