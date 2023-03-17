Hakuna Matata - spring is here! Viking Middle School is proud to present The Lion King Jr. as its 2023 musical production!
Nearly one hundred talented middle school cast and crew members invite you to witness their rendition of the classic Disney tale. Watch, and joyously listen, as Simba flees his home after a coup leaves his father dead and the Pridelands taken over by Scar and the hyenas. As Simba matures and learns to face his guilty conscience instead of running, the audience is brought on a journey encompassing friendship, love, and facing one’s own past to do what is right. The music and universal themes are meant to leave viewers reminiscent, yet emotionally fulfilled.
“These kids have persevered during the most inconsistent rehearsal schedule we’ve ever had due to inclement weather days,” said director Chandra Lamb. “They cannot wait to show the community the product of all their hard work; their commitment has been commendable.”
Highlights of the show includes Jackson VandeBerg and Owen Linum as young Simba and Simba respectively, Myla Polk and Hailey House as young Nala and Nala respectively, Lou Willink as Timon, Ellen Anderson as Pumba, Michaela Oberg as Zazu, Adam Olson as Mufasa, and Rhyan Nichols as the infamous Rafiki.
The directing, technical, and creative team involved in producing The Lion King Jr. entails Chandra Lamb (Director/Choreographer), Eric Becker (Director/Backstage), Heather Kittelson (Assistant Director/Choreographer/Costumer), Amanda Arnold (Assistant Director/Choreographer), Adam Bassak (Technical/Stage Director), Rob Skamfer (Technical Director), Morgan Trunkel (Set Design), and Zach Johnson (Assistant Director/Backstage).
Based on the Broadway production by Julie Taymor, with music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice, inspired from the book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, and additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, and Hans Zimmer.
Viking Middle School’s adaptation of The Lion King Jr. is set to open 7 p.m., Thursday, March 30, with subsequent performances 7 p.m., Friday, March 31 and 2 p.m., Saturday, April 1. Tickets for the show are $8 and will be available on Monday, March 20 at bwsd.ludus.com. A limited amount of tickets will be available for cash only purchase 45 minutes before the show. We look forward to seeing you at The Baldwin-Woodville High School Performing Arts Center and appreciate your support of the arts in our community!
