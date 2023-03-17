Hakuna Matata - spring is here! Viking Middle School is proud to present The Lion King Jr. as its 2023 musical production!

Nearly one hundred talented middle school cast and crew members invite you to witness their rendition of the classic Disney tale. Watch, and joyously listen, as Simba flees his home after a coup leaves his father dead and the Pridelands taken over by Scar and the hyenas. As Simba matures and learns to face his guilty conscience instead of running, the audience is brought on a journey encompassing friendship, love, and facing one’s own past to do what is right. The music and universal themes are meant to leave viewers reminiscent, yet emotionally fulfilled.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.