The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Northwest Region Pavement Marking
Highway: Various
Location: Ashland, Buffalo, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties
Schedule: May 17 to November
Cost: $1.04 million
Description: Completing longline marking of centerlines and edge lines and special marking of words, arrows, stop bars, diagonals, curbs and crosswalks.
Traffic impacts: For the coming week, motorists might experience overnight single-lane closures on WIS 93 between Eleva and Elk Creek.
Dunn and St. Croix counties
Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Menomonie near Knapp
Schedule: March 25, 2019 to October 2021
Cost: $57.5 million
Description: Removing and replacing concrete pavement and six structures, grading, marking pavement and installing beam guard, cable barrier, right-of-way fencing and signing.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Rush River bridges west of Baldwin
Schedule: Sept. 7, 2021, to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over the Rush River with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted, along with approach pavement; clearing and grubbing ditches; and installing storm sewer, signage, pavement marking, guardrail and fence.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week as work on the project is completed for 2021:
I-94 shoulder closures during peak traffic.
Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.
5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
5 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
Westbound I-94 lane closures:
8 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday.
6 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
6 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
6 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; realigning and reconstructing the eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week at:
Carr Creek:
Eastbound I-94 lane closure:
6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.
5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.
8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.
Westbound I-94 lane closure:
8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.
5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
County NN:
Westbound I-94 lane closure:
8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.
5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Highway: US 12
Location: WIS 65 North roundabout north of Roberts to US 63 North in the village of Baldwin and from US 63 North to US 63 South in Baldwin
Schedule: Aug. 16 to November
Cost: $5.56 million
Description: Resurfacing the pavement, replacing a bridge over an unnamed waterway north of the village of Hammond with a new concrete box culvert, replacing roadside beam guard, upgrading sidewalk curb ramps in Hammond and Baldwin to meet current Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, replacing or repairing existing culverts, reconstructing the one-block section of US 12 between Wolf Street and County T/County TT in Hammond to create a flatter approach grade to the intersection and converting the US 12 and County T/County TT intersection in Hammond to four-way stop.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging at the intersection of US 12/63 East in Baldwin for the replacement of a traffic island.
Highway: WIS 35
Location: Between Front Street in Hudson and North End Road in North Hudson
Schedule: April 26 to late November
Cost: $11.17 million
Description: Repairing concrete, resurfacing or reconstructing WIS 35, rehabilitating the Lake Mallalieu Bridge, replacing storm sewer systems, completing sanitary sewer and water main work, making improvements at the WIS 35 intersection at Coulee Road/Buckeye Street and adding a two-way left-turn lane between Sommers Street North and North End Road.
Traffic impacts: This project is using a combination of staging, lane closures controlled by flaggers and a detour - I-94, Minnesota Trunk Highways 95 and 36 and WIS 64 - to move WIS 35 traffic during construction.
WIS 35 between Vine and Division streets in Hudson is closed to all traffic.
The section from River Street to Division Street is to fully reopen Friday afternoon.
WIS 35 from Division Street in Hudson to South Street in North Hudson is open to a single lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Traffic between Division Street and the Lake Mallalieu Bridge is operating on the west side of the street.
Traffic between the Lake Mallalieu Bridge and South Street is operating on the east side of WIS 35.
WIS 35 between Michaelson Street North and North End Road in North Hudson is closed to through traffic.
This section is to fully reopen Friday afternoon.
