The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Pierce County
Highway: US 10/63 and WIS 65
Location: US 10/63-WIS 65 intersection and US 10/63 from North Oak Street to North Beulah Street in Ellsworth
Schedule: Aug. 23 to October 2021 and April 18 to June 2022
Cost: $1.84 million
Description: Milling the existing pavement and replacing it with new asphalt, upgrading curb ramps and replacing pavement marking. Realigning left-turn lanes at the US 10/63/WIS 65 intersection to allow for improved truck turning movements at the intersection and upgrading the signals there, all in 2022.
Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter shoulder closures and lane shifts as finishing work is completed.
Highway: WIS 29/35
Location: South Main Street to WIS 65, River Falls
Schedule: June 14 to September
Cost: $1.28 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt; modifying the Emory Circle intersection to a right-out only from Emery Circle onto WIS 29/35; modifying the southwest quadrant of the South Wasson Lane roundabout to better accommodate trucks; removing existing guardrail; constructing new curb ramps, curb and gutter and sidewalk; and installing pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Lanes are open, but traffic is shifted.
Polk County
Highway: US 63
Location: County J southwest of the village of Clayton to US 8 in Turtle Lake
Schedule: May 31 to July
Cost: $3.94 million
Description: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement, relaying it and placing new asphalt over it and rehabilitating or replacing culverts.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Carmichael Road bridge over I-94 in Hudson
Schedule: May 2 to late August, all but the polymer overlay; that must be done by Sept. 16
Cost: $1.25 million
Description: Replacing the bridge's expansion joints and the approach slabs on each side of the structure; patching cracks and spalling in the bridge girders and abutment wings; placing a polymer overlay on the bridge deck; and adjusting and tensioning a tilted sign's anchor nuts.
Traffic impacts:
- Two lanes in each direction will remain open on the Carmichael Road Bridge during peak travel times.
- The inner left-turn lane from Crest View Drive onto Carmichael Road is closed.
Highway: I-94
Location: Rush River bridges west of Baldwin
Schedule: Sept. 7, 2021, to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over the Rush River with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted, along with approach pavement; clearing and grubbing ditches; and installing storm sewer, signage, pavement marking, guardrail and fence.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week:
- Westbound I-94 lane closures
- 9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
- 6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.
- 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
- 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
- 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; constructing eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp bridges and realigning the ramps at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter the following closures on I-94 for the coming week at:
- Carr Creek:
- Westbound I-94 left shoulder closure.
- Westbound I-94 lane closures:
- 9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
- 6 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
- 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
- 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
- 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
- Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
- 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.
- 6 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.
- 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
- 6 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.
- 7 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
- County NN:
- Westbound I-94 lane closures:
- 9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
- 6 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
- 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
- 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
- 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
- Westbound I-94 lane closures:
Highway: WIS 64
Location: WIS 65 intersection, New Richmond
Schedule: June 1 to late August
Cost: $702,419
Description: Realigning left-turn lanes on east- and westbound WIS 64, pouring new concrete medians and installing new traffic signal poles.
Traffic impacts: The inner left-turn lanes on WIS 65 are closed.
Highway: Wisconsin Street North
Location: 6th Street North to 3rd Street North, village of North Hudson
Schedule: April 21 to July
Cost: $641,142
Description: Reconstructing the street and replacing sanitary and storm sewer and water main.
Traffic impacts: Wisconsin Street North is closed, and traffic is being detoured via WIS 35, Sommers Street North and Galahad Street North.
Regionwide Pavement Marking Project
Highway: Various
Location: Various
Schedule: May 31 to October
Cost: $1.13 million
Description: Replacing paving marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter moving lane closures in work areas. For the upcoming week, work is planned on:
- US 53 in Washburn County.
- WIS 29 in Dunn County.
