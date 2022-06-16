The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Carmichael Road bridge over I-94 in Hudson
Schedule: May 2 to late August, all but the polymer overlay; that must be done by Sept. 16
Cost: $1.25 million
Description: Replacing the bridge's expansion joints and the approach slabs on each side of the structure; patching cracks and spalling in the bridge girders and abutment wings; placing a polymer overlay on the bridge deck; and adjusting and tensioning a tilted sign's anchor nuts.
Traffic impacts:
Two lanes in each direction will remain open on the Carmichael Road Bridge during peak travel times.
The inner left-turn lane from Crest View Drive onto Carmichael Road is closed.
Highway: I-94
Location: Rush River bridges west of Baldwin
Schedule: Sept. 7, 2021, to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over the Rush River with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted, along with approach pavement; clearing and grubbing ditches; and installing storm sewer, signage, pavement marking, guardrail and fence.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week:
Westbound I-94 lane closures
9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.
6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; constructing eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp bridges and realigning the ramps at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter the following closures on I-94 for the coming week at:
Carr Creek:
Westbound I-94 left shoulder closure.
Westbound I-94 lane closures:
9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
6 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.
6 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.
6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
6 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.
7 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
County NN:
Westbound I-94 lane closures:
9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
6 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Highway: WIS 64
Location: WIS 65 intersection, New Richmond
Schedule: June 1 to late August
Cost: $702,419
Description: Realigning left-turn lanes on east- and westbound WIS 64, pouring new concrete medians and installing new traffic signal poles.
Traffic impacts: The outer through lanes are closed on WIS 64 and WIS 65.
Highway: Wisconsin Street North
Location: 6th Street North to 3rd Street North, village of North Hudson
Schedule: April 21 to July
Cost: $641,142
Description: Reconstructing the street and replacing sanitary and storm sewer and water main.
Traffic impacts: Wisconsin Street North is closed, and traffic is being detoured via WIS 35, Sommers Street North and Galahad Street North.
For more information regarding traffic impacts and transportation news in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:
Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest
Visit the NW region's 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/
