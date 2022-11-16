The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Barron County
Highway: US 53 northbound
Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron
Schedule: April 4 to November
Cost: $11.55 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay and placing new asphalt; completing spot repairs on structures at Carlson School Road, County AA, the Chetek River, County I, Knapp Street, 20th Street and US 8 and placing a concrete overlay on each of the structures; replacing the concrete deck on the structure at County A; cleaning culverts and ditches; replacing culvert apron end walls, guardrail, pavement markings and signage; and completing spot improvements at Rest Area 34 and overlaying all concrete parking areas with asphalt.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Bayfield County
Highway: US 63
Location: Drummond Lake Road to US 2
Schedule: May 31 to October
Cost: $12.93 million
Description: From Drummond Lake Road to County E East: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt over it; installing rumble strips; cleaning and replacing culverts; replacing culvert apron end walls and curb and gutter where needed; placing gravel on the shoulders and rip rap; and marking the pavement. From County E East to US 2: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt; replacing guardrail; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging as finishing work is completed.
Buffalo County
Highway: County HH
Location: Branch Buffalo River Bridge southeast of Mondovi
Schedule: Sept. 19 to November
Cost: $361,658
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: The road is closed between County BB and Alleman Road.
Highway: County J
Location: Tiffany Creek Bridge west of Mondovi
Schedule: Oct. 4 to December
Cost: $348,020
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: The road is closed at the bridge.
Highway: Hanson Bluff Road
Location: Lee Valley Creek Bridge southwest of Gilmanton in the town of Modena
Schedule: Oct. 24 to December
Cost: $311,528
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: The road is closed at the bridge.
Burnett County
Highway: WIS 77
Location: St. Croix River Bridge west of Danbury
Schedule: Sept. 6 to November
Cost: $1.13 million
Description: Making concrete surface repairs to the structure, overlaying the bridge deck with concrete, replacing wing walls, placing riprap around the piers and abutments and replacing pavement on either side of the bridge and guardrail.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter one lane of traffic next week with width restrictions controlled by temporary signals.
Highway: Yellow Lake Road
Location: Yellow Lake Bridge northwest of Webster
Schedule: Aug. 31 to November
Cost: $708,342
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Chippewa County
Highway: WIS 27
Location: Big Drywood Creek between Cadott and Cornell
Schedule: Aug. 22 to early November
Cost: $686,635
Description: Replacing the deck, the girder on the eastern side of the bridge, guardrail and the concrete approach slabs on either side of the bridge.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a single-lane closure controlled by temporary signals and a maximum road width of 11 feet.
Highway: County TT
Location: Cobban Bridge between Jim Falls and Cornell
Schedule: Aug. 8 to late October 2023
Cost: $4.7 million
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts:
County TT in the work zone remains closed.
The shoulder and right-turn lane on northbound WIS 178 are closed by barrier wall.
The Old Abe Trail remains open.
Clark County
Highway: Fairground Avenue
Location: Jack Creek Bridge south of Neillsville
Schedule: Sept. 26 to November
Cost: $408,923
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: The road and bridge are open to traffic.
Eau Claire County
Highway: I-94
Location: Just west of the WIS 312/County EE interchange to the Chippewa River Bridge northwest of WIS 37.
Schedule: July 11 to September 2023
Cost: $23.71 million
Description: Reconstructing east- and westbound I-94 by removing and replacing the existing pavement from WIS 312/County EE to County E, replacing culverts and guardrail, installing median cable barrier, restoring the ditches and slopes and placing new pavement markings. Making improvements at the I-94/WIS 312/County EE interchange, including replacing the joints on the bridge, overlaying the deck with concrete and replacing the pavement on either side of the bridge and the ramps. Resurfacing east- and westbound I-94 by milling and overlaying the existing asphalt pavement from County C to the Chippewa River Bridge.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter off-peak lane closures on east- and westbound I-94 as the project is shut down for winter.
Jackson County
Highway: I-94
Location: County F to Perry Creek in the Black River Falls area
Schedule: April 11 to September
Cost: $14.3 million.
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement; making spot repairs to the underlying concrete pavement; and placing new asphalt pavement and pavement markings on I-94 and the US 12/WIS 27 and WIS 54 interchange ramps; and adjusting guardrail.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a lane closure next week on eastbound I-94 west of the US 12/WIS 27 interchange and the river for sign installation.
Highway: US 10
Location: West county line east of Osseo to US 12 West
Schedule: Aug. 15 to late October
Cost: $5.41 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement, crushing and mixing it with a stabilizing agent and paving the recycled mixture back on the roadway; placing a thin layer of asphalt over the recycled mixture after it cures; widening the existing 3-foot paved shoulders to 8 feet; repairing, replacing or upgrading culverts and guardrail; repairing and seeding areas of erosion; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter slow-moving construction vehicles as finishing work is completed today.
Rusk County
Highway: County M
Location: Skinner Creek Bridge north of Hawkins
Schedule: Sept. 19 to November
Cost: $480,031
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: The road is closed at the structure, but the project is expected to be complete next week.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Safety and weight enforcement facility (SWEF) off eastbound I-94 east of Hudson
Schedule: Sept. 12, 2022 to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Replacing the existing SWEF building with a modern one, reconstructing the parking lots and ramp/loop roadways and constructing an automated truck traffic monitoring system along eastbound I-94, a virtual weigh station along US 12 and an approximate 300-foot communications tower near the new building.
Traffic impacts: No additional work along I-94 will be completed this year.
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; constructing eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp bridges and realigning the ramps at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter the following closures on I-94 for the coming week at:
Carr Creek:
Westbound I-94 lane closures:
§ 8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.
§ 5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
§ 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
§ 5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
§ 6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
§ 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
§ 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.
§ 5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
§ 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
§ 5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
§ 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.
§ 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.
County NN:
o Westbound I-94 lane closures:
8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.
5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
o Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
§ 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.
§ 5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
§ 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
§ 5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
§ 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.
§ 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.
Taylor County
Highway: Hetland Avenue
Location: Lemke Creek Bridge northeast of Medford
Schedule: Oct. 10 to mid-December
Cost: $337,849
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: The road is closed at the bridge.
Washburn County
Highway: US 53
Location: Between Mackey and Ross roads in the town of Trego
Schedule: March 17, 2021, to November 2022
Cost: $17.65 million
Description: Reconstructing US 53 from Mackey Road to existing US 63, relocating US 63 to closely follow the existing Wild Rivers State Trail and constructing a new grade separated interchange connecting US 53 with realigned US 63, new west frontage road from Mackey Road to County E and turn lanes along US 53 at existing intersections, including Mackey, O’Brien and Ross roads.
Traffic impacts:
Traffic on US 53 is reduced to one lane in each direction.
The speed limit on US 53 is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph and on US 63 is reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph in the work zone.
Highway: US 63
Location: Greenwood Avenue to Poplar Street, Spooner
Schedule: March 28 to November
Cost: $8.2 million
Description: Reconstructing US 63 from WIS 70 to Poplar Street with new pavement, sidewalk, curb and gutter; reconstructing the US 63/WIS 70 intersection; rehabilitating US 63 from Greenwood Avenue to WIS 70 by milling the existing asphalt and overlaying the road with new asphalt; converting US 63 from Greenwood Avenue to Poplar Street to a three-lane road, with one lane for traffic in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center to improve safety and reduce overall corridor travel times; installing new sanitary and storm sewer and water main; improving pedestrian access to meet current Americans With Disabilities Act standards at intersections; and installing new street lighting, pavement marking and signing.
Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter lane closures when light poles are installed.
Regionwide Pavement Marking Project
Highway: Various
Location: Various
Schedule: May 31 to October
Cost: $1.13 million
Description: Replacing paving marking.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
