The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Ashland County
Highway: WIS 13
Location: Morse Road in the town of Gordon to Jefferson Avenue in the city of Mellen
Schedule: July 5 to mid-September
Cost: $5.15 million
Description: Removing and recycling a portion of the existing pavement, placing new asphalt pavement, installing rumble strips and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts:
Motorists will encounter lane restrictions no longer than a mile in length controlled by flagging between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
All side roads and drives are accessible.
Barron County
Highway: US 53 northbound
Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron
Schedule: April 4 to October
Cost: $11.55 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay and placing new asphalt; completing spot repairs on structures at Carlson School Road, County AA, the Chetek River, County I, Knapp Street, 20th Street and US 8 and placing a concrete overlay on each of the structures; replacing the concrete deck on the structure at County A; cleaning culverts and ditches; replacing culvert apron end walls, guardrail, pavement markings and signage; and completing spot improvements at Rest Area 34 and overlaying all concrete parking areas with asphalt.
Traffic impacts:
Motorists can expect single-lane closures in work areas.
The speed limit within each work zone is 60 mph.
Flagging will be utilized as necessary on the roads underneath the bridge structures including Carlson School Road, County AA, County A, County I, Knapp Street, 20th Street and US 8.
· The northbound US 53 on-ramp from US 8 is closed.
Highway: WIS 48
Location: Hay River Flowage, Cumberland
Schedule: March 28 to August
Cost: $1.24 million
Description: Replacing a culvert with a bridge, bridge approaches and guardrail.
Traffic impacts: WIS 48 is open to one lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals.
There is a 14-foot maximum width restriction in the work zone.
The speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph.
Highway: WIS 48
Location: WIS 25 to West Avenue in Rice Lake
Schedule: July 25 to late September
Cost: $2.31 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt; replacing and maintaining culverts; and adding a right-turn lane for westbound traffic on WIS 48 turning onto northbound County V.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging in work areas.
Highway: County A
Location: County U in Dallas to County I
Schedule: July 11 to August
Cost: $2.52 million
Description: Pulverizing and relaying asphalt pavement, paving.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
Highway: 5th Street
Location: Vance Creek Bridge
Schedule: July 11 to September
Cost: $388,700
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: Motorists are using a temporary structure to get around construction.
Bayfield County
Highway: US 63
Location: Drummond Lake Road to US 2
Schedule: May 31 to October
Cost: $12.93 million
Description: From Drummond Lake Road to County E East: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt over it; installing rumble strips; cleaning and replacing culverts; replacing culvert apron end walls and curb and gutter where needed; placing gravel on the shoulders and rip rap; and marking the pavement. From County E East to US 2: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt; replacing guardrail; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by either flagging or temporary signals in work areas.
Highway: Old US 2
Location: Pine Creek Bridge in the town off Pilsen southwest of Ashland
Schedule: June 13 to August
Cost: $468,000
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: Old US 2 is closed at the bridge.
Bayfield and Douglas counties
Highway: US 2
Location: County A to Clevedon Road
Schedule: June 13 to September
Cost: $8.07 million
Description: From County A to Sznaider Road: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt and placing new asphalt; cleaning culverts and resetting culvert end walls; replacing guardrail, curb and gutter; clearing the roadside; and marking the pavement. From Sznaider Road to Clevedon Road: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt and placing new asphalt; adding centerline rumble strips in the rural segment; upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to Americans With Disabilities Act standards in the urban section; cleaning culverts and replacing or resetting culvert end walls; repairing embankment slope; replacing guardrail; and marking the pavement.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter moving lane closures controlled by flagging.
Buffalo County
Highway: US 10
Location: Holmes Creek Bridge northwest of Mondovi
Schedule: June 13 to August
Cost: $436,536
Description: Replacing the bridge, reconstructing roadway approaches to the structure and replacing guardrail.
Traffic impacts: Traffic is using a one-lane temporary bypass controlled by signals.
Highway: WIS 37
Location: County F to WIS 88
Schedule: July 11 to late September
Cost: $6.83 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement, placing new asphalt pavement, widening paved shoulders, repairing or replacing culverts and replacing guardrail.
Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter single-lane closures during work hours.
Highway: County E
Location: Branch Waumandee Creek Bridge northwest of Arcadia
Schedule: June 13 to August
Cost: $436,536
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: County E is closed at the bridge.
Highway: County OO
Location: Branch Rose Valley Creek Bridge south of Cochrane
Schedule: May 16 to late July
Cost: $381,949
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: County OO is closed at the bridge.
Buffalo and Eau Claire counties
Highway: WIS 37
Location: US 10 in Mondovi to WIS 85 in the town of Brunswick
Schedule: June 8 to September
Cost: $9.13 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and placing 3.25 inches of asphalt, paving the shoulders, performing culvert maintenance, replacing guardrail, installing rumble strips and pavement marking and rehabilitating the Peeso Creek Bridge.
Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
Buffalo and Trempealeau counties
Highway: WIS 35/54
Location: Bridges over the east and west channels of the Trempealeau River
Schedule: July 12, 2021, to October 2022
Cost: $10.42 million
Description: Replacing both bridges, increasing the grade on the structures for improved drainage, reconstructing about one mile of roadway approaches, maintaining the public river access at the east channel bridge and replacing the railroad crossing at the project’s west limits in 2022.
Traffic impacts: Traffic is operating on the new roadway and bridges at a reduced speed limit of 45 mph in the work zone, which also has a width restriction of 14 feet.
Burnett County
Highway: County D
Location: North Williams Road to County M east of Grantsburg
Schedule: May 2 to July
Cost: $1.9 million
Description: Pulverizing and relaying the existing asphalt, paving new asphalt, realigning a stream and installing guardrail and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Chippewa County
Highway: WIS 40 and WIS 64
Location: WIS 40, 13th Avenue in Boomer north to the east junction of WIS 64 and WIS 64 from the north junction of WIS 40 to a half mile east of County E
Schedule: July 20 to September
Cost: $6.43 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement, recycling it in place and overlaying the road with new asphalt; repairing or replacing culverts; cleaning the ditches; replacing guardrail; replacing the island on WIS 40 at WIS 64; installing sidewalk curb ramp compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act in Bloomer; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging when work is being completed.
Highway: County SS
Location: 83rd Street to County Q
Schedule: July 13 to late October
Cost: $2.9 million
Description: Pulverizing and relaying the existing pavement, paving and replacing two bridges and culverts.
Traffic impacts: County Q is closed to through traffic from 83rd Street to County Q in the project limits, but cross traffic is being maintained at 75th Street as is access to businesses and residences on either side of bridge structures.
Chippewa and Clark counties
Highway: WIS 29
Location: Bridges over Stillson Creek, 190th Street, Paint Creek and County X in Chippewa County and the Cardinal Avenue bridge over WIS 29 in Clark County
Schedule: May 3 to August
Cost: $1.82 million
Description: Making concrete surface repairs; replacing bridge joints, wing wall parapet and asphalt approaching both sides of each structure; and overlaying the bridge decks with concrete.
Traffic impacts:
Motorists will encounter single-lane closures in work zones on east- and westbound WIS 29 between County J in Chippewa Falls and WIS 27 in Cadott.
The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph in the work zones.
The work zone has a width restriction of 14 feet.
The eastbound WIS 29 exit ramp is closed at Cardinal Avenue east of Owen.
Cardinal Avenue is closed south of WIS 29.
One-way traffic will be able to access the WIS 29 ramps from the north.
A shoulder closure is in place for the westbound WIS 29 driving lane for slope paving work.
Clark County
Highway: County NN
Location: Roger Creek Bridge southeast of Stanley
Schedule: June 14 to August
Cost: $449,671
Description: Replacing the bridge, guardrail and pavement markings
Traffic impacts: Road is closed at the bridge.
Douglas County
Highway: Lawler Bridge Road
Location: Eau Claire River Bridge southeast of Gordon in the town of Wascott
Schedule: June 16 to August
Cost: $398,406
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Highway: Old Road 11
Location: Middle River Bridge south of Amnicon Falls in the town of Amnicon
Schedule: July 21 to September
Cost: $441,308
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: The road is closed at the bridge.
Dunn County
Highway: US 12
Location: Wilson Creek Bridge west of Knapp
Schedule: April 11 to August
Cost: $1.27 million
Description: Replacing the bridge, the asphalt approaches on both sides of the structure, guardrail, pavement markings and signs.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Highway: US 12/WIS 29
Location: 6th to 21st streets, city of Menomonie
Schedule: June 21 to September
Cost: $2.3 million
Description: Milling the existing concrete road surface and overlaying it with asphalt; reducing the through lanes in each direction from two to one and adding a shared left-turn lane in the center of the road between both through lanes; using the remaining width of the road between the through lane and outside curb for bike traffic and right-turning vehicles needing to decelerate outside of the through lane; closing the 5th Avenue East intersection with US 12/WIS 29 to allow for the development of the two-way, left-turn lane at the west end of the project; and improving curb ramps where necessary.
Traffic impacts: The outside lanes are closed, and east- and westbound traffic is operating on the inside lanes.
Highway: WIS 25
Location: Red Cedar River in the town Dunn north to 490th Street in the city of Menomonie
Schedule: May 2 to July
Cost: $4.16 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt pavement; installing centerline rumble strips; widening paved shoulders; adding a turn lane at 380th Avenue; replacing a culvert and spot curb and gutter; and installing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: None.
Highway: WIS 25
Location: South fork of Lower Pine Creek south of Ridgeland
Schedule: July 12 to October
Cost: $768,122
Description: Replacing culvert pipes with a twin-cell box culvert, backfilling around the structure and placing asphalt pavement over the site.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a single-lane highway controlled by temporary signals.
Highway: WIS 64
Location: North of Menomonie east of WIS 25 North
Schedule: July 11 to September
Cost: $459,377
Description: Removing the existing culvert pipes and replacing them with a twin-cell box culvert, replacing the asphalt pavement and installing guardrail.
Traffic impacts: The westbound lane is closed, and traffic controlled by temporary signals is operating on the eastbound lane.
Highway: County Q
Location: Wilson Creek Bridge northwest of Knapp
Schedule: July 5 to late August
Cost: $362,282
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: County Q is closed at the bridge to through traffic.
Dunn and Eau Claire counties
Highway: US 53 and I-94
Location: US 53: North- and southbound bridges over Otter Creek and the railroad tracks to the north. I-94: East- and westbound bridges over 250th Street southeast of Knapp.
Schedule: Aug. 1 to 26
Cost: $475,405
Description: Placing polymer overlays over the structures’ decks.
Traffic impacts: US 53 and I-94 will remain open, but motorists will encounter lane closures and reduced speed limits where work is occurring.
Eau Claire County
Highway: I-94
Location: Just west of the WIS 312/County E interchange to the Chippewa River Bridge northwest of WIS 37.
Schedule: July 11 to September 2023
Cost: $23.71 million
Description: Removing and replacing existing east- and westbound I-94 pavement from WIS 312/County EE to County E; milling the existing pavement on east- and westbound I-94 and overlaying it with asphalt from County C to the Chippewa River Bridge; replacing asphalt shoulders and shoulder rumble strips, deteriorated culverts, guardrail as needed and pavement marking; installing high-tension median cable barrier; and making improvements at the I-94/WIS 312/County EE interchange, including replacing the joints on the bridge, overlaying the deck with concrete and replacing the pavement on either side of the bridge and the ramps.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will east- and westbound lane closures during off-peak travel times.
Highway: US 12
Location: County D on the east side of Fall Creek to south junction of County M east of Augusta
Schedule: May 2 to late September
Cost: $5.96 million
Description: Removing and recycling a portion of the pavement and resurfacing the roadway; cleaning, lining or replacing culverts; clearing ditches; adding centerline rumble strips; making spot curb and gutter repairs; and installing new pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
Highway: US 53
Location: Otter Creek southeast of Eau Claire
Schedule: Jul 18 to late August
Cost: $522,166
Description: Replacing the culvert, placing new asphalt over the replacement site and replacing guardrail.
Traffic impacts: US 53 is closed at the project site, and traffic is being detoured via I-94 and County HH.
Jackson County
Highway: I-94
Location: County F to Perry Creek in the Black River Falls area
Schedule: April 11 to September
Cost: $14.3 million.
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement; making spot repairs to the underlying concrete pavement; and placing new asphalt pavement and pavement markings on I-94 and the US 12/WIS 27 and WIS 54 interchange ramps; and adjusting guardrail.
Traffic impacts:
The I-94/WIS 54 interchange will be closed from 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
Motorists will encounter nighttime single-lane closures on east- and westbound I-94 through Aug. 12.
Highway: WIS 71 and WIS 108
Location: WIS 54 to WIS 108 and La Crosse/Jackson County line to WIS 71 North south of Melrose
Schedule: July 18 to September
Cost: $2.57 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement, placing new asphalt pavement, adding centerline and edge line rumble strips and replacing pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
Highway: Moe Road, east entrance
Location: North Fork Buffalo River Bridge east of Osseo
Schedule: July 25 to September
Cost: $443,769
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a one-lane temporary bypass controlled by signals.
Pierce County
Highway: WIS 29/35
Location: South Main Street to WIS 65, River Falls
Schedule: June 14 to September
Cost: $1.28 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt; modifying the Emory Circle intersection to a right-out only from Emery Circle onto WIS 29/35; modifying the southwest quadrant of the South Wasson Lane roundabout to better accommodate trucks; removing existing guardrail; constructing new curb ramps, curb and gutter and sidewalk; and installing pavement marking.
Traffic impacts:
WIS 29/35 is open to traffic, but motorists will encounter traffic lane shifts.
Milling and paving starting in the roundabout are expected next Wednesday through Friday, and motorists will encounter lane closures controlled by flagging.
Pedestrians might encounter closures and/or temporary accommodations.
Polk County
Highway: US 63
Location: County J southwest of the village of Clayton to US 8 in Turtle Lake
Schedule: May 31 to September
Cost: $3.94 million
Description: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement, relaying it and placing new asphalt over it and rehabilitating or replacing culverts.
Traffic impacts: None.
Polk and St. Croix counties
Highway: WIS 46
Location: WIS 64 in the St. Croix County town of Cylon to Snow Street in the Polk County city of Amery
Schedule: July 5 to late September
Cost: $7.02 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt pavement; widening the existing shoulder and installing rumble strips; rehabilitating a box culvert north of Deer Park and other smaller culverts to maintain drainage; upgrading guardrail; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging at work areas.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Carmichael Road bridge over I-94 in Hudson
Schedule: May 2 to mid-September
Cost: $1.25 million
Description: Replacing the bridge's expansion joints and the approach slabs on each side of the structure; patching cracks and spalling in the bridge girders and abutment wings; placing a polymer overlay on the bridge deck; and adjusting and tensioning a tilted sign's anchor nuts.
Traffic impacts:
Two lanes in each direction will remain open on the Carmichael Road Bridge during peak travel times.
Currently, the two southbound lanes are split, with one on each side of the center median. The northbound traffic is using the two outermost lanes.
Highway: I-94
Location: Rush River bridges west of Baldwin
Schedule: Sept. 7, 2021, to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over the Rush River with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted, along with approach pavement; clearing and grubbing ditches; and installing storm sewer, signage, pavement marking, guardrail and fence.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week:
Westbound I-94 lane closures
9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.
6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; constructing eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp bridges and realigning the ramps at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter the following closures on I-94 for the coming week at:
Carr Creek:
Westbound I-94 lane closures:
9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
6 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.
6 p.m. Monday to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
6 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.
7 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
County NN:
Westbound I-94 lane closures:
9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
6 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Highway: WIS 64
Location: WIS 65 intersection, New Richmond
Schedule: June 1 to late August
Cost: $702,419
Description: Realigning left-turn lanes on east- and westbound WIS 64, pouring new concrete medians and installing new traffic signal poles.
Traffic impacts:
The inner left-turn lanes on WIS 65 are closed.
The inner lanes on WIS 64 are closed.
Highway: Wisconsin Street North
Location: 6th Street North to 3rd Street North, village of North Hudson
Schedule: April 21 to August
Cost: $641,142
Description: Reconstructing the street and replacing sanitary and storm sewer and water main.
Traffic impacts: Wisconsin Street North is closed, and traffic is being detoured via WIS 35, Sommers Street North and Galahad Street North.
Highway: Highway E.
Location: 14th Street to County V.
Schedule: June 20 to late September
Cost: $2.2 million
Description: Replacing the pavement.
Traffic impacts: County E west of County V is closed, and traffic is being detoured.
Sawyer County
Highway: WIS 70
Location: County W in Winter to County GG in Loretta
Schedule: June 6 to August
Cost: $4.53 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and placing new asphalt; replacing guardrail; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging throughout the project limits.
Highway: Tag Alder Road
Location: Namekagon River Bridge, town of Lenroot
Schedule: July 18 to mid-September
Cost: $566,185
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: Tag Alder Road is closed at the bridge.
Taylor County
Highway: WIS 97
Location: South county line to WIS 64
Schedule: June 28 to August
Cost: $1.4 million
Description: Removing the existing asphalt and concrete overlay and place new asphalt pavement, adding centerline rumble strips, repairing or replacing culvert pipes and concrete end walls and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
Trempealeau County
Highway: I-94
Location: County NN north of Osseo to the east county line.
Schedule: July 18 to fall 2024
Cost: $23.69 million
Description: Removing and replacing existing east- and westbound I-94 and I-94/US 10 interchange ramp concrete pavement, adding right-turn lanes at the I-94/US 10 interchange in Osseo and completing a polymer/chip seal on the US 10 bridge over I-94.
Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter single-lane closures during off-peak travel times on I-94.
Highway: WIS 54
Location: Beaver Creek Bridge west of Galesville
Schedule: April 4 to October
Cost: $1.67 million
Description: Replacing the deck, some girders, the asphalt approach slabs on both sides of the bridge and guardrail.
Traffic impacts:
The bridge is open to a single lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals.
The allowable width for through traffic is 15 feet.
Washburn County
Highway: US 53
Location: Between Mackey and Ross roads in the town of Trego
Schedule: March 17, 2021, to November 2022
Cost: $17.65 million
Description: Reconstructing US 53 from Mackey Road to existing US 63, relocating US 63 to closely follow the existing Wild Rivers State Trail and constructing a new grade separated interchange connecting US 53 with realigned US 63, new west frontage road from Mackey Road to County E and turn lanes along US 53 at existing intersections, including Mackey, O’Brien and Ross roads.
Traffic impacts:
Traffic on US 53 is reduced to one lane in each direction on the southbound lanes.
Temporary signals are in operation at the US 53 intersection at US 63 and Liesch Road.
The speed limit on US 53 is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph and on US 63 is reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph in the work zone.
Highway: US 63
Location: Greenwood Avenue to Poplar Street, Spooner
Schedule: March 28 to November
Cost: $8.2 million
Description: Reconstructing US 63 from WIS 70 to Poplar Street with new pavement, sidewalk, curb and gutter; reconstructing the US 63/WIS 70 intersection; rehabilitating US 63 from Greenwood Avenue to WIS 70 by milling the existing asphalt and overlaying the road with new asphalt; converting US 63 from Greenwood Avenue to Poplar Street to a three-lane road, with one lane for traffic in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center to improve safety and reduce overall corridor travel times; installing new sanitary and storm sewer and water main; improving pedestrian access to meet current Americans With Disabilities Act standards at intersections; and installing new street lighting, pavement marking and signing.
Traffic impacts:
US 63 is closed north of WIS 70 to Poplar Street.
Traffic is being detoured via WIS 70 and US 53.
During construction, alleys and cross streets will be kept open as much as possible.
Highway: WIS 70
Location: US 53 to the south junction of County M east of Spooner
Schedule: May 2 to late September
Cost: $4.82 million
Description: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement and resurfacing the road; replacing culverts; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: WIS 70 is closed, and traffic is being detoured via US 53, County B and County M.
Regionwide Pavement Marking Project
Highway: Various
Location: Various
Schedule: May 31 to October
Cost: $1.13 million
Description: Replacing paving marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures for the upcoming week on:
US 12, Eau Claire County. (This work is expected to occur at night.)
WIS 54, Jackson County.
