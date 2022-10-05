The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Ashland County
Highway: WIS 13
Location: Morse Road in the town of Gordon to Jefferson Avenue in the city of Mellen
Schedule: July 5 to early October
Cost: $5.15 million
Description: Removing and recycling a portion of the existing pavement, placing new asphalt pavement, installing rumble strips and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts:
Motorists will encounter lane restrictions no longer than a mile in length controlled by flagging between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
All side roads and drives are accessible.
Barron County
Highway: US 53 northbound
Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron
Schedule: April 4 to October
Cost: $11.55 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay and placing new asphalt; completing spot repairs on structures at Carlson School Road, County AA, the Chetek River, County I, Knapp Street, 20th Street and US 8 and placing a concrete overlay on each of the structures; replacing the concrete deck on the structure at County A; cleaning culverts and ditches; replacing culvert apron end walls, guardrail, pavement markings and signage; and completing spot improvements at Rest Area 34 and overlaying all concrete parking areas with asphalt.
Traffic impacts:
Motorists can expect single-lane closures in work areas.
The speed limit within each work zone is 60 mph.
Flagging will be utilized as necessary on the roads underneath the bridge structures at County I and US 8.
Highway: WIS 48
Location: WIS 25 to West Avenue in Rice Lake
Schedule: July 25 to late September
Cost: $2.31 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt; replacing and maintaining culverts; and adding a right-turn lane for westbound traffic on WIS 48 turning onto northbound County V.
Traffic impacts: During work hours, motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging in work areas.
Bayfield County
Highway: US 63
Location: Drummond Lake Road to US 2
Schedule: May 31 to October
Cost: $12.93 million
Description: From Drummond Lake Road to County E East: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt over it; installing rumble strips; cleaning and replacing culverts; replacing culvert apron end walls and curb and gutter where needed; placing gravel on the shoulders and rip rap; and marking the pavement. From County E East to US 2: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt; replacing guardrail; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: During work hours, motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging in work areas.
Buffalo County
Highway: US 10
Location: Holmes Creek Bridge northwest of Mondovi
Schedule: June 13 to October
Cost: $436,536
Description: Replacing the bridge, reconstructing roadway approaches to the structure and replacing guardrail.
Traffic impacts: None.
Highway: WIS 37
Location: County F to WIS 88
Schedule: July 11 to late September
Cost: $6.83 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement, placing new asphalt pavement, widening paved shoulders, repairing or replacing culverts and replacing guardrail.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures during work hours.
Highway: County HH
Location: Branch Buffalo River Bridge southeast of Mondovi
Schedule: Sept. 19 to November
Cost: $361,658
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: The road is closed between County BB and Alleman Road.
Highway: Pronschinske Drive
Location: Swinns Valley Creek Bridge west of Arcadia
Schedule: Aug. 13 to early October
Cost: $389,351
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: The road is closed to through traffic.
Buffalo and Eau Claire counties
Highway: WIS 37
Location: US 10 in Mondovi to WIS 85 in the town of Brunswick
Schedule: June 8 to October
Cost: $9.13 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and placing 3.25 inches of asphalt, paving the shoulders, performing culvert maintenance, replacing guardrail, installing rumble strips and pavement marking and rehabilitating the Peeso Creek Bridge.
Traffic impacts: During work hours, motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
Buffalo and Trempealeau counties
Highway: WIS 35/54
Location: Bridges over the east and west channels of the Trempealeau River
Schedule: July 12, 2021, to October 2022
Cost: $10.42 million
Description: Replacing both bridges, increasing the grade on the structures for improved drainage, reconstructing about one mile of roadway approaches, maintaining the public river access at the east channel bridge and replacing the railroad crossing at the project’s west limits in 2022.
Traffic impacts: Traffic is operating on the new roadway and bridges at a reduced speed limit of 45 mph in the work zone, which also has a width restriction of 14 feet.
Burnett County
Highway: WIS 77
Location: St. Croix River Bridge west of Danbury
Schedule: Sept. 6 to November
Cost: $1.13 million
Description: Making concrete surface repairs to the structure, overlaying the bridge deck with concrete, replacing wing walls, placing riprap around the piers and abutments and replacing pavement on either side of the bridge and guardrail.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter one lane of traffic with width restrictions controlled by temporary signals.
Highway: Yellow Lake Road
Location: Yellow Lake Bridge northwest of Webster
Schedule: Aug. 31 to November
Cost: $708,342
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: Yellow Lake Road is closed and has a signed detour.
Chippewa County
Highway: WIS 27
Location: Big Drywood Creek between Cadott and Cornell
Schedule: Aug. 22 to early November
Cost: $686,635
Description: Replacing the deck, the girder on the eastern side of the bridge, guardrail and the concrete approach slabs on either side of the bridge.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a single-lane closure controlled by temporary signals and a maximum road width of 11 feet.
Highway: WIS 40 and WIS 64
Location: WIS 40, 13th Avenue in Boomer north to the east junction of WIS 64 and WIS 64 from the north junction of WIS 40 to a half mile east of County E
Schedule: July 20 to September
Cost: $6.43 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement, recycling it in place and overlaying the road with new asphalt; repairing or replacing culverts; cleaning the ditches; replacing guardrail; replacing the island on WIS 40 at WIS 64; installing sidewalk curb ramp compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act in Bloomer; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Highway: County SS
Location: 83rd Street to County Q
Schedule: July 13 to late October
Cost: $2.9 million
Description: Pulverizing and relaying the existing pavement, paving and replacing two bridges and culverts.
Traffic impacts: County SS is closed to through traffic from 83rd Street to County Q in the project limits, but cross traffic is being maintained at 75th Street as is access to businesses and residences on either side of bridge structures.
Highway: County TT
Location: Cobban Bridge between Jim Falls and Cornell
Schedule: Aug. 8 to late October 2023
Cost: $4.7 million
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts:
County TT in the work zone remains closed.
The shoulder and right-turn lane on northbound WIS 178 are closed by barrier wall.
A navigational channel in the Chippewa River is marked by buoys.
The Old Abe Trail remains open.
Clark County
Highway: County K
Location: County H to Chickadee Road on the south side of Loyal
Schedule: Sept. 15 to October
Cost: $1.9 million
Description: Pulverizing and relaying existing pavement, placing hot-mix asphalt and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a single-lane closure controlled by temporary signals and a maximum road width of 11 feet.
Highway: Fairground Avenue
Location: Jack Creek Bridge south of Neillsville
Schedule: Sept. 26 to November
Cost: $408,923
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: The road is closed at the bridge.
Douglas County
Highway: US 53
Location: County M to railroad tracks north of Solon Springs
Schedule: Aug. 8 to mid-October
Cost: $6.88 million
Description: Repairing concrete along the entire length of the project; placing asphalt over the northbound lanes of the roadway from East Nyquist Road to the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs; milling and overlaying the shoulders and turn lanes along the entire length of the project; repairing or replacing culverts; replacing guardrail around the bridge over the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs; and replacing the concrete approach slabs on the south side of the north- and southbound US 53 bridges over the railroad tracks.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures during work hours.
Dunn County
Highway: WIS 25
Location: Red Cedar River in the town Dunn north to 490th Street in the city of Menomonie
Schedule: May 2 to November
Cost: $4.16 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt pavement; installing centerline rumble strips; widening paved shoulders; adding a turn lane at 380th Avenue; replacing a culvert and spot curb and gutter; and installing new pavement markings and guardrail. (The addition of guardrail has pushed the project completion date out.)
Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter single-lane closures as finishing work is completed.
Highway: WIS 25
Location: South fork of Lower Pine Creek south of Ridgeland
Schedule: July 12 to October
Cost: $768,122
Description: Replacing culvert pipes with a twin-cell box culvert, backfilling around the structure and placing asphalt pavement over the site.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a single-lane highway controlled by temporary signals.
Highway: County H
Location: County HH to County M north of Elk Mound
Schedule: Aug. 8 to late October
Cost: $2.1 million
Description: Pulverizing and overlaying the existing pavement, replacing culverts, widening the shoulders from 3 to 6 feet and updating guardrail.
Traffic impacts: County H is closed to through traffic, and a signed detour is in place.
Eau Claire County
Highway: I-94
Location: Just west of the WIS 312/County E interchange to the Chippewa River Bridge northwest of WIS 37.
Schedule: July 11 to September 2023
Cost: $23.71 million
Description: Removing and replacing existing east- and westbound I-94 pavement from WIS 312/County EE to County E; milling the existing pavement on east- and westbound I-94 and overlaying it with asphalt from County C to the Chippewa River Bridge; replacing asphalt shoulders and shoulder rumble strips, deteriorated culverts, guardrail as needed and pavement marking; installing high-tension median cable barrier; and making improvements at the I-94/WIS 312/County EE interchange, including replacing the joints on the bridge, overlaying the deck with concrete and replacing the pavement on either side of the bridge and the ramps.
Traffic impacts:
Traffic is limited to one lane in each direction on the eastbound lanes from west of the WIS 312/County EE interchange to County C.
Truck traffic is being detoured from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays on WIS 29 (Exit 52) and US 53 (Exit 70). Trucks on eastbound I-94 will be able to continue to exit 59.
Highway: US 12
Location: County D on the east side of Fall Creek to south junction of County M east of Augusta
Schedule: May 2 to late September
Cost: $5.96 million
Description: Removing and recycling a portion of the pavement and resurfacing the roadway; cleaning, lining or replacing culverts; clearing ditches; adding centerline rumble strips; making spot curb and gutter repairs; and installing new pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Highway: County D
Location: County XX northeast of Fall Creek to WIS 27
Schedule: Aug. 9 to October
Cost: $1.79 million
Description: Resurfacing the highway; realigning the roadway at WIS 27; cleaning, lining or replacing culverts; installing centerline rumble strips; completing gravel shouldering; and marking the pavement.
Traffic impacts: County D is closed to through traffic, and a signed detour is in place.
Jackson County
Highway: I-94
Location: County F to Perry Creek in the Black River Falls area
Schedule: April 11 to September
Cost: $14.3 million.
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement; making spot repairs to the underlying concrete pavement; and placing new asphalt pavement and pavement markings on I-94 and the US 12/WIS 27 and WIS 54 interchange ramps; and adjusting guardrail.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter:
Continuous single-lane closures in both directions from Monday mornings through Friday mornings.
Ramp shoulder closures on the US 12/WIS 27 and WIS 54 interchanges.
Highway: US 10
Location: West county line east of Osseo to US 12 West
Schedule: Aug. 15 to late October
Cost: $5.41 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement, crushing and mixing it with a stabilizing agent and paving the recycled mixture back on the roadway; placing a thin layer of asphalt over the recycled mixture after it cures; paving the existing 3-foot paved shoulders to 8 feet; repairing, replacing or upgrading culverts and guardrail; repairing and seeding areas of erosion; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: US 10 is closed to through traffic.
Traffic is being detoured via I-94, WIS 121, WIS 95 and US 12.
Access is being maintained to businesses and residences in the work zone.
Highway: WIS 71 and WIS 108
Location: WIS 54 to WIS 108 and La Crosse/Jackson County line to WIS 71 North south of Melrose
Schedule: July 18 to September
Cost: $2.57 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement, placing new asphalt pavement, adding centerline and edge line rumble strips and replacing pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging when work is occurring.
Polk County
Highway: US 63
Location: County J southwest of the village of Clayton to US 8 in Turtle Lake
Schedule: May 31 to September
Cost: $3.94 million
Description: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement, relaying it and placing new asphalt over it and rehabilitating or replacing culverts.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Highway: 270th Avenue
Location: Clam River Bridge
Schedule: Sept. 6 to late October
Cost: $409,376
Description: Replacing the bridge
Traffic impacts: The road is closed at the bridge.
Polk and St. Croix counties
Highway: WIS 46
Location: WIS 64 in the St. Croix County town of Cylon to Snow Street in the Polk County city of Amery
Schedule: July 5 to late September
Cost: $7.02 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt pavement; widening the existing shoulder and installing rumble strips; rehabilitating a box culvert north of Deer Park and other smaller culverts to maintain drainage; upgrading guardrail; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Rusk County
Highway: WIS 27
Location: Flambeau River Bridge in Ladysmith
Schedule: Aug. 22 to late October
Cost: $435,741
Description: Making concrete surface repairs to the bridge and replacing the concrete approach slabs, removing the asphaltic roadway pavement on both sides of the structure and placing new asphalt pavement, replacing the bridge joints and cleaning and painting the bearings.
Traffic impacts:
WIS 27 is open to two lanes of traffic with width restrictions.
Truck traffic is being detoured via US 8, WIS 73 and WIS 64
Highway: County M
Location: Skinner Creek Bridge north of Hawkins
Schedule: Sept. 19 to November
Cost: $480,031
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: Road is closed at the structure.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Safety and weight enforcement facility (SWEF) off eastbound I-94 east of Hudson
Schedule: Sept. 12, 2022 to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over the Rush River with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted, along with approach pavement; clearing and grubbing ditches; and installing storm sewer, signage, pavement marking, guardrail and fence.
Traffic impacts: During roadway widening, motorists will encounter lane closures during off-peak travel times or shoulder closures on I-94
Highway: I-94
Location: Rush River bridges west of Baldwin
Schedule: Sept. 7, 2021, to October 2023
Cost: $21.98 million
Description: Replacing the existing SWEF building with a modern one, reconstructing the parking lots and ramp/loop roadways and constructing an automated truck traffic monitoring system along eastbound I-94, a virtual weigh station along US 12 and an approximate 300-foot communications tower near the new building.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week:
Westbound I-94 lane closures:
o 8 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday.
o 6 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
o 6 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
o 6 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
o 6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
o 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
o 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.
o 5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
o 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
o 5 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
o 5 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.
o 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; constructing eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp bridges and realigning the ramps at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter the following closures on I-94 for the coming week at:
Carr Creek:
Westbound I-94 lane closures:
§ 8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.
§ 5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
§ 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
§ 5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
§ 6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
§ 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
§ 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.
§ 5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
§ 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
§ 5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
§ 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.
§ 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.
County NN:
o Westbound I-94 lane closures:
8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.
5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
o Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
§ 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.
§ 5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
§ 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
§ 5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
§ 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.
§ 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.
Sawyer County
Highway: WIS 27
Location: WIS 77 West to Sawyer/Bayfield County line
Schedule: Sept. 14 to late October
Cost: $3.86 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt, adding centerline rumble strips and repairing guardrail.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
Trempealeau County
Highway: I-94
Location: County NN north of Osseo to the east county line
Schedule: July 18 to fall 2024
Cost: $23.69 million
Description: Removing and replacing existing east- and westbound I-94 and I-94/US 10 interchange ramp concrete pavement, adding right-turn lanes at the I-94/US 10 interchange in Osseo and completing a polymer/chip seal on the US 10 bridge over I-94.
Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter single-lane closures during off-peak travel times.
Highway: US 53
Location: Reynolds Coulee Creek south of Blair
Schedule: Aug. 22 to November
Cost: $1.34 million
Description: Removing and replacing the existing culverts and placing new asphalt pavement on US 53 at the culvert replacement sites.
Traffic impacts: US 53 is closed, and traffic is being detoured via WIS 95, WIS 93 and WIS 54.
Highway: WIS 54/93
Location: Beaver Creek Bridge west of Galesville
Schedule: April 4 to October
Cost: $1.67 million
Description: Replacing the deck, some girders, the asphalt approach slabs on both sides of the bridge and guardrail.
Traffic impacts: The bridge is open to a single lane of traffic, with an allowable width of 15 feet, controlled by temporary signals.
Highway: Hagestad Lane and Joe Coulee Road
Location: North Fork Beaver Creek bridges, northeast of the village of Ettrick
Schedule: Aug. 23 to November
Cost: $831,703
Description: Replacing the bridges.
Traffic impacts: Motorists on Hagestad Lane are using a bypass road; Joe Coulee Road is closed at the bridge.
Washburn County
Highway: US 53
Location: Between Mackey and Ross roads in the town of Trego
Schedule: March 17, 2021, to November 2022
Cost: $17.65 million
Description: Reconstructing US 53 from Mackey Road to existing US 63, relocating US 63 to closely follow the existing Wild Rivers State Trail and constructing a new grade separated interchange connecting US 53 with realigned US 63, new west frontage road from Mackey Road to County E and turn lanes along US 53 at existing intersections, including Mackey, O’Brien and Ross roads.
Traffic impacts:
Traffic on US 53 is reduced to one lane in each direction.
Temporary signals are in operation at the US 53 intersection at US 63 and Liesch Road.
The speed limit on US 53 is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph and on US 63 is reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph in the work zone.
The right shoulder is closed on northbound US 63 from the Wild Rivers State Trail to the Namekagon River Bridge.
Highway: US 53
Location: Pine Grove Road southeast of Shell Lake to Wildcat Road southeast of Spooner
Schedule: Aug. 15, 2022, to September 2023
Cost: $16.8 million
Description: Removing the existing pavement and a portion of the existing base course; placing a new base aggregate layer for drainage and new concrete pavement; replacing storm sewer, culverts, curb and gutter; reconstructing the approaches to US 53 from existing intersections; replacing shoulder rumble strips; and placing pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions.
Highway: US 63
Location: Greenwood Avenue to Poplar Street, Spooner
Schedule: March 28 to November
Cost: $8.2 million
Description: Reconstructing US 63 from WIS 70 to Poplar Street with new pavement, sidewalk, curb and gutter; reconstructing the US 63/WIS 70 intersection; rehabilitating US 63 from Greenwood Avenue to WIS 70 by milling the existing asphalt and overlaying the road with new asphalt; converting US 63 from Greenwood Avenue to Poplar Street to a three-lane road, with one lane for traffic in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center to improve safety and reduce overall corridor travel times; installing new sanitary and storm sewer and water main; improving pedestrian access to meet current Americans With Disabilities Act standards at intersections; and installing new street lighting, pavement marking and signing.
Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter lane closures when light poles are installed.
Highway: WIS 70
Location: US 53 to the south junction of County M east of Spooner
Schedule: May 2 to late September
Cost: $4.82 million
Description: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement and resurfacing the road; replacing culverts; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Regionwide Pavement Marking Project
Highway: Various
Location: Various
Schedule: May 31 to October
Cost: $1.13 million
Description: Replacing paving marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures in work areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.