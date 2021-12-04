The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; realigning and reconstructing the eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter intermittent lane closures during non-peak travel times as the project is wrapped up for the winter.
Highway: US 12
Location: WIS 65 North roundabout north of Roberts to US 63 North in the village of Baldwin and from US 63 North to US 63 South in Baldwin
Schedule: Aug. 16 to November
Cost: $5.56 million
Description: Resurfacing the pavement, replacing a bridge over an unnamed waterway north of the village of Hammond with a new concrete box culvert, replacing roadside beam guard, upgrading sidewalk curb ramps in Hammond and Baldwin to meet current Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, replacing or repairing existing culverts, reconstructing the one-block section of US 12 between Wolf Street and County T/County TT in Hammond to create a flatter approach grade to the intersection and converting the US 12 and County T/County TT intersection in Hammond to four-way stop.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Highway: WIS 35
Location: Between Front Street in Hudson and North End Road in North Hudson
Schedule: April 26 to late November
Cost: $11.17 million
Description: Repairing concrete, resurfacing or reconstructing WIS 35, rehabilitating the Lake Mallalieu Bridge, replacing storm sewer systems, completing sanitary sewer and water main work, making improvements at the WIS 35 intersection at Coulee Road/Buckeye Street and adding a two-way left-turn lane between Sommers Street North and North End Road.
Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter intermittent lane closures as the project is wrapped up.
