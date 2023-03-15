Rain...mixing with snow for the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 39F. Winds SW at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Buffalo County
Highway: WIS 35
Location: Two are in Fountain City; one is northwest of Cedar Street, and the other is southwest of the intersection of WIS 35 and Old 35. The third is in the town of Buffalo northwest of the WIS 35/54 intersection.
Schedule: Feb. 28 to August
Cost: $4.25 million
Description: Replacing three bridges.
Traffic impacts: WIS 35 is open to one lane, with traffic controlled by temporary signals at all bridge locations and lanes having an 11-foot width restriction.
Chippewa County
Highway: County TT
Location: Cobban Bridge between Jim Falls and Cornell
Schedule: Aug. 8 to late October 2023
Cost: $4.7 million
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: County TT in the work zone remains closed.
The shoulder and right-turn lane on northbound WIS 178 are closed by barrier wall.
The Old Abe Trail remains open.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Safety and weight enforcement facility (SWEF) off eastbound I-94 east of Hudson
Schedule: Sept. 12, 2022 to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Replacing the existing SWEF building with a modern one, reconstructing the parking lots and ramp/loop roadways and constructing an automated truck traffic monitoring system along eastbound I-94, a virtual weigh station along US 12 and an approximate 300-foot communications tower near the new building.
Traffic impacts: Work will continue throughout the winter, but no additional work along I-94 will be completed this year.
For more information regarding traffic impacts and transportation news in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:
