The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Buffalo County
Highway: County J
Location: Tiffany Creek Bridge west of Mondovi
Schedule: Oct. 4 to December
Cost: $348,020
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Highway: Hanson Bluff Road
Location: Lee Valley Creek Bridge southwest of Gilmanton in the town of Modena
Schedule: Oct. 24 to December
Cost: $311,528
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: None; the project is expected to be complete by the end of the week.
Highway: County TT
Location: Cobban Bridge between Jim Falls and Cornell
Schedule: Aug. 8 to late October 2023
Cost: $4.7 million
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts:
County TT in the work zone remains closed.
The shoulder and right-turn lane on northbound WIS 178 are closed by barrier wall.
The Old Abe Trail remains open.
Jackson County
Highway: I-94
Location: County F to Perry Creek in the Black River Falls area
Schedule: April 11 to September
Cost: $14.3 million.
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement; making spot repairs to the underlying concrete pavement; and placing new asphalt pavement and pavement markings on I-94 and the US 12/WIS 27 and WIS 54 interchange ramps; and adjusting guardrail.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete except for the installation of a sign. Motorists might encounter a lane closure when the final sign is installed.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Safety and weight enforcement facility (SWEF) off eastbound I-94 east of Hudson
Schedule: Sept. 12, 2022 to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Replacing the existing SWEF building with a modern one, reconstructing the parking lots and ramp/loop roadways and constructing an automated truck traffic monitoring system along eastbound I-94, a virtual weigh station along US 12 and an approximate 300-foot communications tower near the new building.
Traffic impacts: Work will continue throughout the winter, but no additional work along I-94 will be completed this year.
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; constructing eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp bridges and realigning the ramps at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter single-lane closures on east- and westbound I-94 at Carr Creek as the project is shut down for the winter.
Taylor County
Highway: Hetland Avenue
Location: Lemke Creek Bridge northeast of Medford
Schedule: Oct. 10 to mid-December
Cost: $337,849
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: The road is closed at the bridge, but it’s expected to be open by the end of the week.
Washburn County
Highway: US 53
Location: Between Mackey and Ross roads in the town of Trego
Schedule: March 17, 2021, to November 2022
Cost: $17.65 million
Description: Reconstructing US 53 from Mackey Road to existing US 63, relocating US 63 to closely follow the existing Wild Rivers State Trail and constructing a new grade separated interchange connecting US 53 with realigned US 63, new west frontage road from Mackey Road to County E and turn lanes along US 53 at existing intersections, including Mackey, O’Brien and Ross roads.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete for 2022. Restoration work is planned to occur in the spring.
